Fasoo Explores AI Security And Governance At Ismg Data Security Summit In Dallas

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fasoo , a leader in data-centric security, successfully concluded its participation at the ISMG Data Security Summit in Dallas, where Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO , led an insightful session on the critical intersection of AI, security, and governance.

Arden's session, titled“Navigating the AI Frontier: Security, Privacy, and Governance in the Age of LLMs,” addressed the pressing challenges organizations face in securing data amidst the rapid advancement of Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI (GenAI).

The session highlighted the necessity for comprehensive data governance strategies to protect sensitive information, intellectual property, and ensure compliance with evolving privacy regulations, like the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (TDPSA).

Attendees gained valuable insights into safeguarding data in an environment where internal and external threats, whether malicious or unintentional, are amplified by AI technologies. Arden emphasized the pivotal role of data lineage in establishing robust governance frameworks and provided actionable strategies for CISOs to develop secure, modern governance architectures.

Key takeaways from the session included strategies for protecting sensitive data and intellectual property in the AI environment, understanding the importance of data lineage and access rights to each piece of data for effective governance, developing secure governance frameworks to mitigate risks and ensure compliance, and addressing the unique challenges posed by LLMs and GenAI across various industries.

“The rise of LLMs and AI is reshaping data security, pushing organizations to adopt proactive governance,” stated Ron Arden.“At the summit, we highlighted the need for data lineage, especially as it pertains to privacy, and modernized security architectures to address AI-driven challenges.”

Fasoo's participation at the ISMG Data Security Summit underscores its commitment to providing organizations with the tools and knowledge necessary to secure their data in an increasingly complex digital world. The company continues to be at the forefront of data-centric security, offering innovative solutions that address the evolving challenges of data protection and compliance.



About Fasoo:

Fasoo is a global leader in data-centric security, helping enterprises protect, control, and track sensitive information across diverse environments. Through innovative encryption, access control, and intelligent monitoring solutions, Fasoo enables organizations to secure their most valuable assets and maintain compliance with industry regulations. For more information, visit .

