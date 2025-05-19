B. Riley Securities Provides Business And Financial Update Following Carve-Out Transaction
B. RILEY SECURITIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
B. Riley Securities,
Other wholly owned
As Adjusted
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 40,926
Receivables
70,006
Securities borrowed
Securities owned, at fair value
Operating lease right of use asset
Goodwill and intangibles
Property and equipment, net
Prepaid expenses and other assets
Total assets
Liabilities:
Securities loaned
Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased,
Note payable
Accrued compensation and benefits
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
Operating lease liabilities
Total liabilities
Equity
Total liabilities & equity
1) Focus report audit of B. Riley Securities as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024.
2) Reflects the contribution of Cascadia Investments Inc. and other immaterial subsidiaries contributed to B. Riley Securities Holdings, Inc. as if the March 2025 contribution was made on December 31, 2024.
B. RILEY SECURITIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Year Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
B. Riley Securities,
Other wholly owned
As Adjusted
Revenues
Investment banking:
|
$ 146,887
|
|
$ 153,932
Institutional brokerage
Interest
Other income
Total revenues
Expenses
Compensation and benefits
Interest
Other operating expenses
Total expenses
Operating net income (loss)
Other income/expense
Net income (loss) before income taxes
Income tax (benefit) expense
Net income (loss)
1) Focus report audit of B. Riley Securities as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024.
2) Reflects the contribution of Cascadia Investments Inc. and other immaterial subsidiaries contributed to the group subsequent to December 31, 2024.
B. RILEY SECURITIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Full Year 2024 Results
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
B. Riley Securities,
Other wholly owned
As Adjusted
Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted financials:
GAAP revenue
Adjustments:
Legacy positions losses (gains) (3)
Loans at fair value
Committed equity facility gains (losses)
Total adjustments
Adjusted revenue
Securities lending interest expense
Adjusted net revenue (a non-GAAP figure)
Net income
Adjustments:
Fair value adjustment of contingent acquisition consideration
Share based compensation
Legacy positions losses (gains) (3)
Loans at fair value
Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items
Adjusted net income
1) Focus report audit of B. Riley Securities as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024.
2) Reflects the contribution of Cascadia Investments Inc. and other immaterial subsidiaries contributed to the group subsequent to December 31, 2024.
3) Legacy investment positions held at BRS that are not, following the carve-out, part of BRS' go-forward strategy.
Contact:
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Securities
[email protected]
