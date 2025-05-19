Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquire Krispy Kreme, Inc. (“Krispy Kreme” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DNUT) securities between February 25, 2025 and May 7, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald's locations after the initial marketing launch; (ii) demand at McDonald's locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (iii) the partnership with McDonald's was not profitable; (iv) the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald's; and (v) as a result, Krispy Kreme would pause expansion into new McDonald's locations.

The Complaint further alleges that on May 8, 2025, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting its“[n]et revenue was $375.2 million . . . a decline of 15.3%” and a“[n]et [l]oss [of] $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million.” Additionally, Krispy Kreme announced that it is“reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald's” and“withdrawing its prior full year outlook and not updating it” due in part to“uncertainty around the McDonald's deployment schedule.” On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme shares fell by nearly 25%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Krispy Kreme should contact the Firm prior to the July 15, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

