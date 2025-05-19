Beach Now Announces New CEO Lizz Khabazashvili And Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Major Partnership With Beachlife Festival 2025 From Tbilisi To Venice, California

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lizz is joined by her daughter, Masho, who holds a degree in Hospitality and has hands-on experience in luxury guest services and event operations. Together they aim to build upon the legacy of Beach Now by continuing its mission of creating effortless beach experiences - from a romantic "Tandem for Two ", to birthday celebrations in the Bungalow, or milestone celebrations in a personalized "Oasis ".

Led by Women, Inspired by & Born in Venice Beach

Beach Now was founded in 2015 in Venice Beach with a vision to enhance accessibility to the California coastline to those who want to indulge in a luxurious, hassle-free beach day. We thoughtfully select beaches in the Los Angeles area and curate experiences based on your special requests, and our Beach Concierge considers every detail; tide schedules, convenient arrival, curated dining options and amenities so you can simply show up, relax, and enjoy.

A Milestone Partnership: Celebrating Our 10-Year Anniversary with California Surf Club and BeachLife Festival

To commemorate a decade of curating effortless days on the sand, Beach Now introduced an exclusive on-site activation during the pre-opening events for California Surf Club - a new public restaurant and private membership club redefining beachside leisure. This collaboration continued throughout the BeachLife Festival (May 2-4, 2025), where Beach Now hosted ~3,500 guests daily on the HighTide VIP Deck. This marks the first partnership of its kind in Beach Now's history, signifying a milestone and the beginning of exciting new opportunity for special events.

A note from Lizz:

"I've always believed that comfort and ease create the most meaningful experiences. For years, our guests have enjoyed the hassle-free service provided by our dedicated beach concierges who define Beach Now. As we enter this exciting new chapter, our team remains committed to building upon the legacy of Beach Now and our special celebrations this May in Redondo Beach mark the beginning of this exciting time in Southern California beach culture.

We can't wait to see you on the sand!"

SOURCE Beachnow LLC