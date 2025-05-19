Beach Now Announces New CEO Lizz Khabazashvili And Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Major Partnership With Beachlife Festival 2025 From Tbilisi To Venice, California
Led by Women, Inspired by & Born in Venice Beach
Beach Now was founded in 2015 in Venice Beach with a vision to enhance accessibility to the California coastline to those who want to indulge in a luxurious, hassle-free beach day. We thoughtfully select beaches in the Los Angeles area and curate experiences based on your special requests, and our Beach Concierge considers every detail; tide schedules, convenient arrival, curated dining options and amenities so you can simply show up, relax, and enjoy.
A Milestone Partnership: Celebrating Our 10-Year Anniversary with California Surf Club and BeachLife Festival
To commemorate a decade of curating effortless days on the sand, Beach Now introduced an exclusive on-site activation during the pre-opening events for California Surf Club - a new public restaurant and private membership club redefining beachside leisure. This collaboration continued throughout the BeachLife Festival (May 2-4, 2025), where Beach Now hosted ~3,500 guests daily on the HighTide VIP Deck. This marks the first partnership of its kind in Beach Now's history, signifying a milestone and the beginning of exciting new opportunity for special events.
A note from Lizz:
"I've always believed that comfort and ease create the most meaningful experiences. For years, our guests have enjoyed the hassle-free service provided by our dedicated beach concierges who define Beach Now. As we enter this exciting new chapter, our team remains committed to building upon the legacy of Beach Now and our special celebrations this May in Redondo Beach mark the beginning of this exciting time in Southern California beach culture.
We can't wait to see you on the sand!"
SOURCE Beachnow LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment