Saifr® Collaborates With Microsoft To Deploy AI Agent To Streamline Compliant Content Creation

Saifr models available via Microsoft Azure AI Foundry will power compliance AI agent at scale on Azure

BOSTON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saifr®, a leading AI technology company incubated within Fidelity Labs, today announced an expansion of its integration with Microsoft bringing a Saifr compliance AI agent to Microsoft Azure AI Foundry. This marks the next step in Saifr's mission to meet clients where they work, after Saifr AI models were added to the Microsoft Azure AI Foundry model catalog last year. Now Microsoft customers can benefit from advanced compliance solutions for regulated industries, starting with financial services.

At Microsoft Build 2025, Saifr introduced its Communication Compliance Agent which creates a seamless user experience for clients in the financial industry. The agent can be deployed on human- or LLM-generated content, paving the way for easier generative AI adoption within the industry by providing more guardrails for content creation while allowing humans to remain in the loop where they provide the most value. The Saifr agent identifies potentially noncompliant text and suggests more compliant, fair, and balanced version, helping end users adhere to relevant communications guidelines and rules from US regulators.

"The Saifr agent puts humans at the center, equipping them with a simple way to create communications that are more compliant," said Vall Herard, CEO of Saifr. "Saifr turns regulation into code users can run in their daily productivity tools, bringing efficiency at scale. With this integration, an enterprise can easily deploy Saifr's compliance capabilities to thousands of users."

Azure customers can integrate Saifr directly into their Azure instances or content generation tools, including any Microsoft 365 E5 products. For example, the Saifr Communication Compliance Agent can be deployed in financially focused chatbots and LLM financial retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) processes. Additionally, as part of this partnership, Saifr will open source the agent template as an industry standard.

"Regulated industries, such as financial services, face unique challenges that advanced technologies can help address," said Yina Arenas, Vice President of Product – Azure AI Foundry at Microsoft. "Our collaboration with Saifr provides specialized regulatory insights via AI capabilities that promote innovation across the industry and can deliver significant efficiency gains to clients."

With the Saifr Communication Compliance Agent, Microsoft customers can create content faster, improve efficiency, and reduce friction by leveraging Saifr's AI to help manage their compliance with financial industry communication regulations.

About Saifr

Saifr redefines how compliance operates with advanced AI technology, the right data, and deep industry expertise. Built within Fidelity Investments' innovation incubator, Fidelity Labs, Saifr harnesses the power of AI agents to help address the limitations and inefficiencies within traditional compliance frameworks, helping safeguard organizations from regulatory and reputational risks. Saifr helps clients save time, reduce costs, and improve accuracy while protecting their firms. Our AI-powered risk prevention and management solutions include capabilities for marketing compliance review, adverse media monitoring, and electronic communications surveillance. Learn more at .

About Fidelity Labs

Fidelity Labs is Fidelity Investments' in-house software business incubator. Founded in 2005, Fidelity Labs has played a critical role in driving growth and innovation for the firm. The Fidelity Labs organization has a portfolio of internal capabilities and commercial businesses and is actively exploring concepts for future Fidelity businesses to enter new markets and better serve our customers. Learn more at .

Saifr's products and services are not intended to replace the user's legal, compliance, business, or other functions, or to satisfy any legal or regulatory obligations. All compliance responsibilities remain solely those of the user and certain communications may require review and approval by properly licensed individuals.1203651.1.0

Media Contact

PANBlast for Saifr

Emylee Eyler

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE Saifr

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED