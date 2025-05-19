Chemicals For Cosmetics & Toiletries To Reach $35.0 Billion By 2029: Global Market Trends
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$26.6 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$35.0 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments covered
|
By Product Type, Function, Application, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Japan, China, India, South Korea
|
Market drivers
|
. Growing personal care and cosmetics industry.
. Technological innovations in cosmetics and toiletries and the chemicals used in the cosmetics and toiletries industry.
Interesting facts:
-
The demand for natural and sustainable cosmetic ingredients is growing because people are interested in healthier and environmentally conscious lifestyles. Popular ingredients include natural gums for texture and natural oils for moisture.
Although natural ingredients are popular, they have shorter shelf lives and higher costs. However, advances in biotechnology are creating new opportunities to address these issues.
Emerging startups:
Geltor : Geltor specializes in producing animal-free, bio-designed proteins for the personal care and cosmetics industry. Its sustainable offerings include HumaColl21, vegan collagen for anti-aging and skin-repair applications.
Biosyntia : Biosyntia uses microbial fermentation to produce high-purity, natural vitamins and bioactives for personal care. Its portfolio includes eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic ingredients like Vitamin E and B derivatives.
The report addresses the following questions:
1. What is the projected market size and growth rate?
. The market for chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries is projected to grow from $26.6 billion in 2023 to $35.0 billion by the end of 2029 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
2. What market segments are covered in the report?
. The market is segmented based on product type, function, application, and region.
3. Which product type segment will be dominant over the forecast period?
. The surfactants segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029 in terms of value.
4. Which region has the largest market share?
. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market, due to the presence of several chemical manufacturing companies, technological advances, and increased use of sustainable and natural skincare ingredients.
Market leaders include:
-
ARKEMA
BASF
CARGILL INC.
CLARIANT
EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO.
CORBION
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
DOW
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
INNOSPEC
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.
MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS
NOURYON
SOLVAY
WACKER CHEMIE AG
Related Reports:
Green Solvents: Technologies, Emerging Opportunities, and Markets : This report analyzes the materials which include bio-based alcohol, glycol, and diols (such as bioethanol, biobutanol, bio-PG, bio-BDO, glycerol and derivatives, and others), D-limonene, fatty acid methyl esters (FAME) and lactate esters. Applications covered include paints and coatings, cosmetics, printing inks, cleaning products, adhesives, sealants and pharmaceuticals.
Sustainable Packaging: Global Markets : The materials used in sustainable packaging include paper (corrugated/cardboard, boxboard/carton board, and flexible paper), plastic (flexible and rigid), metal, and others (such as glass, wood, and textile). The market is further segmented by process into recycled, reusable, biodegradable, and bio-based packaging. End users include the food and beverage, industrial and chemical, healthcare, and personal and home care sectors.
Navigate Uncertainty with Confidence
In times of rapid change and uncertainty, having the right insights can make all the difference. At BCC Research, we're here to support innovation and help you stay ahead. Our custom research reports provide a comprehensive, 360-degree view of your market landscape-giving you the clarity you need to make informed decisions. We believe that timely, expert market intelligence should be accessible to all. That's why, for a limited time, we're offering 30% off the price of any BCC Research report to help more organizations gain access to our latest data and insights.
Purchase a copy of the report d irect from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact [email protected] .
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
Contact Us
Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 781-489-7301
For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.
Logo -
SOURCE BCC Research LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment