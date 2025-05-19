Chemicals For Cosmetics & Toiletries To Reach $35.0 Billion By 2029: Global Market Trends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Growing Consumer Preference for Natural and Organic Cosmetics Fuels Significant Investments in Sustainable and Bio-Based Ingredients by Leading Brands" BOSTON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, " Global Markets for Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries " is expected to grow from $27.7 billion in 2024 to $35.0 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2024 through 2029. This report analyzes the global market for chemicals used in cosmetics and toiletries. It segments the market based on product type, function, application, and region, offering insights at both global and regional levels. These estimates are presented in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (millions of dollars), providing a detailed overview of market trends and projections. This report is relevant to rapid advances in production processes and developing novel chemicals that enhance product performance. Companies are researching new active ingredients that offer improved stability, absorption, and multifunctional benefits. Additionally, increasing consumer demand for natural and sustainable ingredients represents a significant market opportunity. As awareness of environmental and ethical considerations grows, the preference for products made from renewable and eco-friendly resources is rising. Factors driving the market include: Growing Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry: The market is expanding due to increased consumer awareness, rising middle-class incomes, and the influence of social media on beauty trends. Natural and organic products are also driving growth. Technological Innovations in Cosmetics and Toiletries: Advances such as AI for personalized skincare, AR for virtual try-ons, and biotechnology for lab-grown ingredients are transforming the industry. Sustainable practices, such as waterless products and refillable packaging, are also gaining traction. Request a sample copy of the report on the global chemical market for cosmetics and toiletries . Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $26.6 billion Market size forecast $35.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered By Product Type, Function, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Japan, China, India, South Korea Market drivers . Growing personal care and cosmetics industry. . Technological innovations in cosmetics and toiletries and the chemicals used in the cosmetics and toiletries industry.

The demand for natural and sustainable cosmetic ingredients is growing because people are interested in healthier and environmentally conscious lifestyles. Popular ingredients include natural gums for texture and natural oils for moisture. Although natural ingredients are popular, they have shorter shelf lives and higher costs. However, advances in biotechnology are creating new opportunities to address these issues.

Geltor : Geltor specializes in producing animal-free, bio-designed proteins for the personal care and cosmetics industry. Its sustainable offerings include HumaColl21, vegan collagen for anti-aging and skin-repair applications.

Biosyntia : Biosyntia uses microbial fermentation to produce high-purity, natural vitamins and bioactives for personal care. Its portfolio includes eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic ingredients like Vitamin E and B derivatives.

. The market for chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries is projected to grow from $26.6 billion in 2023 to $35.0 billion by the end of 2029 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

. The market is segmented based on product type, function, application, and region.

. The surfactants segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029 in terms of value.

. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market, due to the presence of several chemical manufacturing companies, technological advances, and increased use of sustainable and natural skincare ingredients.

ARKEMA

BASF

CARGILL INC.

CLARIANT

EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO.

CORBION

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

DOW

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

INNOSPEC

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.

MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

NOURYON

SOLVAY WACKER CHEMIE AG

