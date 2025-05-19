Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ramaphosa Arrives In The United States Of America For His Working Visit


2025-05-19 03:12:16
President Cyril Ramaphosa has this afternoon, Monday 19 May 2025 arrived in Washington DC for his Working Visit.

The purpose of the visit is to reset and revitalise bilateral relations between South Africa and the United States (US). In this regard, the visit will focus specifically on reframing bilateral, economic and commercial relations.

On Wednesday, 21 May 2025, President Ramaphosa will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the following Ministers: Mr Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Ntshavheni, Minister in The Presidency, Mr Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry Competition, Mr Steenhuisen, Minister of Agriculture and Mr Jonas, Special Envoy to the United States of America.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.

