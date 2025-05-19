403
Brazilian Retailer Mobly Rebrands As Grupo Toky Amid Corporate Power Struggle
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mobly (MBLY3) announced it will officially change its name to Grupo Toky and adopt a new ticker symbol (TOKY3) on Brazil's B3 stock exchange starting May 26.
The company secured approval from São Paulo's 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflicts, which revoked an injunction that had temporarily suspended decisions made during the April 30 shareholders' meeting.
This corporate transformation emerges from a contentious battle with the Dubrule family, founders of competitor Tok&Stok. The Dubrules attempted a takeover through a voluntary public offering of R$0.68 per share, significantly below Mobly's book value.
Their proposal included a R$100 million capital injection and conversion of R$56.5 million in Tok&Sto debentures into Mobly shares. Mobly's management resisted the offer, expressing concerns about potential shareholder dilution.
The company took aggressive countermeasures, seeking administrative, civil, and criminal actions against the Dubrules after alleging irregularities in their approach.
The takeover attempt collapsed last week when the Dubrules revoked their offer. Their withdrawal came after failing to secure removal of Mobly's poison pill provision, a defensive mechanism preventing hostile takeovers.
This rebranding represents more than a cosmetic change for the home furnishing retailer. It marks a strategic pivot as the company attempts to distance itself from recent controversies and strengthen its market position in Brazil's competitive home decoration sector.
Investors will closely watch how this transformation affects Grupo Toky's financial performance and market perception in the coming months. The name change concludes a tumultuous chapter in the company's history while opening a new one under fresh corporate identity.
