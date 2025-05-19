European Union – Barbados & The Eastern Caribbean Celebrate Commitment To Barbados & The Eastern Caribbean’S Clean Energy Future

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The European Union (EU) has launched thein Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean region, celebrating the strong collaboration between Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean and the EU for a more prosperous and sustainable future for all.

The campaign focuses on the shared commitment to accessible, reliable clean energy and the transformative impact of EU-supported initiatives in Barbados & the Eastern Caribbean, which aim to provide renewable solutions for individuals and local communities.

The EU's Global Gateway investment strategy represents the backbone of the campaign, exemplified by projects such as the Renewstable Barbados project. This initiative aims to integrate solar power with on-site green hydrogen storage, ensuring a stable, clean, and reliable electricity supply for Barbados. By combining intermittent solar power generation with on-site green hydrogen storage, the project addresses a critical weakness in Barbados' energy infrastructure, enhancing energy security and significantly contributing to the country's clean energy transition.

European Union Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Małgorzata Wasilewska said:

“The transition to renewable energy is not just about reducing carbon emissions; it's about creating a more sustainable future for the people, the planet and local economies in the region. Through this campaign, we want people to not only understand the importance of sustainable energy but also realize how this transition can positively impact their lives and future.”

Renewable energy is transforming lives across Barbados & the Eastern Caribbean, empowering communities through sustainable and reliable infrastructure. For regional DJ and performer DJ Quest, the impact is personal-street lighting powered by clean solar energy helps ensure that his audiences can get home safely after late-night events.

Similarly, rising cricket talent Chey-Anne benefits from solar-powered lighting that extends training hours under the evening sky, allowing her to hone her skills while feeling secure on the field and on her journey home. These real-life examples highlight how renewable energy not only supports environmental goals but also enhances public safety and nurtures local talent.

