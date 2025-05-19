TIN INN Holding Successfully Debuts On The Scale Segment Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange
TIN INN Holding Successfully Debuts on the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
TIN INN Holding AG is the only hotel group in the world that designs and constructs its own buildings, operates its hotels, and retains long-term ownership – all using sustainable manufacturing. As a result, the Company creates exceptional value and maintains full control over the entire value chain. Manufacturing takes place in TIN INN's proprietary smart factory in Wassenberg, Germany. With 40,000 sqm of space and robotic automation, entire hotels can be assembled in just a few weeks. Total construction time from permit to opening is only four months. Hotel modules leave the factory 90% pre-fitted.
All TIN INN hotels feature 20 standardized rooms built from recycled shipping containers. A globally patented insulation system transforms the containers into high-quality, energy-efficient hotel rooms. The combination of industrial production, innovative technology, and modern design not only enables short construction timelines but also ensures high-quality standards. Operations are fully digitalized and run without a front desk. On the day of arrival, guests receive a personalized entry code via smartphone. Rooms offer premium comfort with spacious box-spring beds, coffee machines, minibar surprises, underfloor heating in the bathrooms, and numerous other amenities. Speed, sustainability, and digital service make TIN INN a hospitality pioneer.
Each TIN INN hotel (20 rooms) delivers strong earnings and long-term profitability. The Company targets overnight stays in mid-sized cities – a segment traditionally underserved by conventional hotel chains.
TIN INN's profitability with a small number of rooms is made possible by several efficiency factors: operations are nearly fully digital, minimizing staffing needs. The modular, serial production in the smart factory enables fast and cost-efficient rollouts of new sites. Eliminating reception and breakfast services lowers fixed costs and streamlines operations – while maintaining high guest satisfaction. TIN INN's proprietary IT infrastructure (“TIN INN OS”) and custom-built employee apps ensure seamless, scalable operations.
In financial year 2024, TIN INN generated a (pro forma) total output of EUR 17.8 million and (pro forma) EBITDA of EUR 11.2 million. Pro forma net result reached EUR 8.3 million. The five operational hotels averaged over 72% occupancy, and guests rated their stay an average of 8.5 out of 10 on review platforms such as Booking and HRS.
TIN INN's business model is designed for predictable growth and sustainable earnings. High demand enables the rapid launch of profitable new sites with minimal ramp-up periods. Full digitalization and standardized processes enable controlled, scalable expansion. Low investment and operating costs support attractive margins.
Currently, 18 hotel locations are contractually secured – forming the foundation for a dynamic growth phase. The pipeline includes more than 35 additional locations in Germany and Austria, ensuring continued expansion over the next two years.
TIN INN expects its dynamic growth to continue in the 2025 financial year. The existing project pipeline and the contractually secured locations form the basis for a noticeable increase in revenue and operating profitability. A further increase in key operating figures is expected – driven by additional hotel openings, a stable high occupancy rate and the consistent implementation of the efficient, scalable business model.
The share capital of TIN INN Holding AG amounts to EUR 20,050,000.00 and is divided into 20,050,000 registered no-par value shares, each representing EUR 1.00 of share capital. No capital increase was conducted in connection with the listing. Anchor shareholder is Benner Holding GmbH, Wiesbaden. Additional shares are held by the founders and management. The free float amounts to 20.5%. Benner Holding as well as the founders and management of TIN INN Holding AG have committed to a lock-up period of at least two years.
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG served as Sole Global Coordinator for the transaction and will act as Designated Sponsor going forward.
TIN INN Holding AG (“TIN INN” or the“Company”) is one of the world's most innovative hotel operators, setting new standards in the hospitality industry and serial building construction with its unique concept combining modular construction, full digitalization, and sustainable value creation. TIN INN designs, manufactures, owns, and operates hotels built from recycled ocean freight containers – a business model covering the entire value chain and combining scalability with high efficiency. Its smart factory in Wassenberg was developed over several years and has a production capacity of up to 50 hotels per year. Construction time is four months.
TIN INN hotels are primarily aimed at business travelers, offering a high-quality 3-star-plus experience and are strategically located in mid-sized cities with populations between 20,000 and 200,000 – markets often underserved by traditional hotel chains. TIN INN combines premium design, smart technology, and sustainable construction to establish a modern, efficient, and profitable hotel brand.
For more information about TIN INN, please visit:
Estelle Walle
