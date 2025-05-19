MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Lab automation: How AI and robotics are accelerating drug discovery

May 19, 2025 by Sam Francis

The journey from identifying a potential new medicine to bringing it to patients is notoriously long, breathtakingly expensive, and fraught with high failure rates.

Traditional drug discovery, while achieving monumental successes, is often a slow, painstaking process.

However, a new era is dawning, driven by the convergence of advanced laboratory automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

For businesses in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and lab equipment sectors, this isn't just an incremental improvement; it's a paradigm shift.

This article explores the critical hardware transforming drug discovery and how AI acts as the indispensable brain, making these systems smarter, faster, and more efficient.

These are the innovative tools and systems companies are increasingly investing in to gain a competitive edge in the race for new cures.

The automated drug discovery lab: Key machines

Step into a modern drug discovery lab, and you'll find a sophisticated ecosystem of robotic systems tirelessly working to accelerate research.

These are not just standalone pieces of equipment; they are interconnected cogs in a highly efficient machine, increasingly guided by AI.

Liquid handling and pipetting robots

Machine function : At the heart of much lab work are liquid handling robots.

These systems, ranging from compact benchtop units to large, integrated robotic arms, perform the crucial but repetitive tasks of precisely transferring liquids, preparing samples, and setting up complex assays in microplates.

They meticulously dispense microliters and nanoliters, a feat impossible to achieve consistently by human hands at scale.

AI enhancement : AI elevates these workhorses by optimizing pipetting paths for speed and efficiency, dynamically scheduling tasks across multiple experiments, and integrating machine vision for error detection – such as identifying empty wells, incorrect tip loading, or even air bubbles in samples.

AI can also enable adaptive protocols, allowing the robot to adjust its actions based on real-time sensor data or previous results.

High-throughput screening (HTS) systems

Machine function : HTS systems are the powerhouses for testing vast libraries of chemical compounds (sometimes millions) against biological targets to identify potential drug candidates or“hits”.

These integrated platforms typically include robotic plate handlers that shuttle microplates between various stations like dispensers, incubators, washers, and readers (for example, fluorescence, luminescence, or high-content imagers).

AI enhancement : AI plays a pivotal role here in designing more efficient HTS experiments, predicting which compounds are most likely to be active, and intelligently selecting hits from the deluge of data generated.

AI-powered image analysis is crucial for high-content screening, automatically identifying cellular changes indicative of drug effects. This allows researchers to focus on the most promising leads far more quickly.

Automated cell culture and analysis systems

Machine function : Maintaining and analyzing cell cultures is fundamental to understanding disease and drug responses.

Automated cell culture systems employ robotics to manage cell feeding, passaging, and incubation under precisely controlled conditions.

These are often linked to automated microscopes, flow cytometers, and cell sorters that physically manipulate and analyze cells.

AI enhancement : AI algorithms are increasingly used to analyze images from automated microscopy, quantifying cell health, growth, morphology, and response to drug compounds.

AI can also optimize cell culture conditions in real-time, predict contamination events, and guide robotic systems in harvesting cells or isolating specific cell populations for further study.

AI: The 'brain' optimizing the robotic workflow

While individual AI-enhanced machines offer significant advantages, the true revolution lies in how AI orchestrates the entire robotic workflow, creating intelligent, interconnected laboratory ecosystems.

Integrated smart labs : AI acts as a central nervous system, coordinating operations across disparate robotic modules.

Imagine a workflow where samples are automatically retrieved from robotic freezers, prepared by liquid handlers, screened by HTS systems, and then analyzed by automated microscopes, with AI managing the handoffs and data flow seamlessly.

Towards“closed-loop” or“self-driving” labs : This is the holy grail of lab automation. In a closed-loop system, AI doesn't just execute pre-defined tasks; it actively participates in the scientific process.

AI can design an experiment, direct the robotic platforms to execute it, analyze the resulting data, learn from it, and then autonomously design and initiate the next round of experiments – creating a continuous cycle of learning and discovery driven by machines.

Intelligent data management and interpretation : Robotic systems generate data at an unprecedented scale.

AI and machine learning algorithms are essential for processing this torrent of information, identifying complex patterns, extracting actionable insights, and presenting them to researchers in a comprehensible format.

Predictive maintenance for lab hardware : For B2B providers and users, uptime is critical.

AI can analyze sensor data from robotic systems (vibrations, temperatures, error rates) to predict potential hardware failures before they occur, enabling proactive maintenance scheduling and minimizing costly downtime.

Key technology providers: Equipping the modern automated drug discovery lab

The vision of AI-driven, automated drug discovery is being realized through the innovative hardware and integrated systems offered by a growing number of specialized companies.

These providers are crucial in supplying the robotic platforms, liquid handlers, screening systems, and integrated workcells that form the backbone of today's (and tomorrow's) advanced research laboratories.

Here are some of the notable players in this space:

ABB Robotics (Switzerland/Sweden)

While a giant in industrial robotics, ABB is making strategic moves into laboratory automation.

ABB's partnership with AI drug discovery company XtalPi to co-develop intelligent automated laboratories is a clear indication of their commitment to supplying robotic systems and integration expertise for next-generation, AI-driven research facilities.

Tecan (Switzerland)

A global provider of automated liquid handling systems (like their Fluent and Freedom EVO platforms), microplate readers, washers, and integrated workflow solutions.

Tecan's offerings are designed to increase throughput, precision, and reproducibility in drug discovery, genomics, and diagnostics, forming the core of many automated labs.

Hamilton Company (USA/Switzerland)

Hamilton is a well-known name in automated liquid handling workstations, with their Microlab Star and Vantage Liquid Handling System being widely adopted.

They also provide automated sample management systems and robotic integrations crucial for HTS, compound management, and complex assay automation in drug discovery.

HighRes Biosolutions (USA)

This company specializes in designing and building modular and flexible robotic systems and laboratory automation solutions for life sciences.

They are known for creating“robotic islands” and dynamic workcells (like their Prime and Cellario systems) that can automate entire drug discovery workflows, from sample preparation to analysis.

PerkinElmer (USA)

Offering a broad portfolio that spans instruments, reagents, software, and services, PerkinElmer provides various automated solutions for drug discovery.

This includes their Janus and explorer G3 automated workstations, high-content screening systems, and other platforms designed to automate and streamline research pipelines.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences (USA)

Part of the Danaher Corporation, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences offers a wide array of automation solutions.

Their Biomek liquid handlers are workhorses in many labs, and they provide automated solutions for cell-based assays, genomics, and other drug discovery applications, often integrated into larger robotic workcells.

SPT Labtech (UK)

This company designs and manufactures robust and innovative automated instrumentation and consumables for life science research.

They are particularly known for their specialized liquid handling technologies (for example, mosquito for nanolitre pipetting, dragonfly for low-volume dispensing) and sample management systems that enable miniaturization and automation of assays critical for drug discovery.

Festo (Germany)

A global leader in industrial automation technology, Festo is increasingly applying its expertise in pneumatic and electric automation to the life science and laboratory sector.

They develop components and subsystems for sample handling, liquid dispensing, and process automation, contributing to the creation of customized automated lab solutions.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)

As one of the largest players in the scientific space, Thermo Fisher offers an extensive range of lab instruments, automation solutions, software, and consumables.

Their portfolio includes robotic arms (like the Spinnaker), plate movers, and integrated systems used in HTS, cell culture automation, and compound management for drug discovery.

XtalPi (China/USA)

Primarily an AI-powered drug discovery technology company, XtalPi is notable here due to its significant investment and collaborations (for example, with ABB Robotics) in designing and building highly sophisticated, intelligent automated laboratories.

While they may not sell these labs as a standalone product in the traditional sense, their pioneering work in integrating AI with advanced robotics to create“self-driving labs” for their own research heavily influences the field and showcases the state-of-the-art.

The business impact: Why AI-powered robotic systems are a game-changer

The adoption of AI-driven robotics in drug discovery isn't just about scientific advancement; it's about tangible business benefits and market opportunities:

Accelerated timelines and throughput : Automated systems operate 24/7, performing experiments at a scale and speed unachievable manually, drastically shortening discovery timelines.

Reduced costs : While the initial investment can be significant, automation reduces long-term costs associated with manual labor, reagent waste (due to precision), and the high price of late-stage failures.

Enhanced reproducibility and data quality : Robots perform tasks with unwavering consistency, eliminating human variability and leading to more reliable, higher-quality data – crucial for regulatory submissions.

Unlocking innovation potential : AI-powered robots enable researchers to tackle more complex experiments and explore vaster chemical and biological spaces, fostering breakthroughs that might otherwise be out of reach.

New market opportunities : This technological shift creates significant opportunities for companies developing and supplying AI-enhanced robotic systems, as well as for specialized service providers. For pharma and biotech companies, it's a key enabler for building a more productive R&D pipeline.

Challenges and the future trajectory

Despite the immense potential, challenges remain. The upfront investment in sophisticated robotics and AI integration can be substantial.

There's also a growing need for a skilled workforce capable of operating, maintaining, and developing these advanced systems.

Furthermore, ensuring data interoperability between different machines and standardizing data formats are ongoing hurdles.

Looking ahead, the trajectory is clear: expect even more sophisticated and dexterous robots, greater integration of AI into every facet of lab work, and the continued evolution towards“lights-out” or fully autonomous labs.

Miniaturization, with lab-on-a-chip technologies manipulated by micro-robotics and analyzed by AI, also promises further efficiencies.

Machines and intelligence formulating the future of medicine

The synergy between advanced robotics and artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic vision but a rapidly expanding reality in drug discovery.

These AI-powered automated systems are the new engines driving innovation, enabling scientists to explore new frontiers with unprecedented speed, precision, and scale.

For businesses operating in or supporting the life sciences, understanding and leveraging these transformative technologies is becoming essential for success, ultimately accelerating the delivery of novel medicines to the patients who need them.

Main image : ABB Robotics and XtalPi have produced a range of automated laboratory workstations featuring ABB's small, collaborative robots.