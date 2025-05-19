Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
How To Make Your Event More Sustainable

2025-05-19 02:01:14
(MENAFN- 3BL) Ready to go green at your next event? Drawdown Georgia's free toolkit, "How to Make Your Event More Sustainable in Georgia," provides everything you need to get started-from venue selection checklists to questions for caterers, from waste management strategies to recommendations for local sustainable vendors.

Check out the toolkit today and join Georgia's community of forward-thinking event professionals creating gatherings that not only bring people together but also protect our shared environment. Together, we're bringing climate solutions home--one event at a time.

