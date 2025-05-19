Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 20, 2025. The Current Share Buyback Program Has Been Finalized
|
Date:
|
Aggregated volume
(number of shares):
|
Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):
|
Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):
|
12 May 2025
|
112,000
|
294.4865
|
32,982,488.00
|
13 May 2025
|
110,000
|
297.2572
|
32,698,292.00
|
14 May 2025
|
110,000
|
294.8330
|
32,431,630.00
|
15 May 2025
|
110,000
|
295.1588
|
32,467,468.00
|
16 May 2025
|
108,211
|
296.8223
|
32,119,437.91
|
Total accumulated
over week 20
|
550,211
|
295.7035
|
162,699,315.91
|
Total accumulated
during the
repurchase program
|
4,931,018
|
286.9102
|
1,414,759,459.25
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 16 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
Class C shares1
|
Total
|
Number of issued
shares2
|
1,241,510,911
|
496,056
|
1,242,006,967
|
Number of shares
owned by EQT AB3
|
64,855,209
|
-
|
64,855,209
|
Number of outstanding
shares
|
1,176,655,702
|
496,056
|
1,177,151,758
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334
