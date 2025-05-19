Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 20, 2025. The Current Share Buyback Program Has Been Finalized

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 12 May 2025 and 16 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 550,211 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 4,931,018 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 1,414,759,459.25, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized. The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which ran between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 12 May 2025 112,000 294.4865 32,982,488.00 13 May 2025 110,000 297.2572 32,698,292.00 14 May 2025 110,000 294.8330 32,431,630.00 15 May 2025 110,000 295.1588 32,467,468.00 16 May 2025 108,211 296.8223 32,119,437.91 Total accumulated over week 20 550,211 295.7035 162,699,315.91 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 4,931,018 286.9102 1,414,759,459.25

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 16 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares2 1,241,510,911 496,056 1,242,006,967 Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 64,855,209 - 64,855,209 Number of outstanding shares 1,176,655,702 496,056 1,177,151,758

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334

