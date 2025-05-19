Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 20, 2025. The Current Share Buyback Program Has Been Finalized


2025-05-19 01:31:26
STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 12 May 2025 and 16 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 550,211 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 4,931,018 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 1,414,759,459.25, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which ran between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume

(number of shares):

Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK):

Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK):

12 May 2025

112,000

294.4865

32,982,488.00

13 May 2025

110,000

297.2572

32,698,292.00

14 May 2025

110,000

294.8330

32,431,630.00

15 May 2025

110,000

295.1588

32,467,468.00

16 May 2025

108,211

296.8223

32,119,437.91

Total accumulated

over week 20

550,211

295.7035

162,699,315.91

Total accumulated

during the

repurchase program

4,931,018

286.9102

1,414,759,459.25

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 16 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued

shares2

1,241,510,911

496,056

1,242,006,967

Number of shares

owned by EQT AB3

64,855,209

-

64,855,209

Number of outstanding

shares

1,176,655,702

496,056

1,177,151,758

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
 Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334

EQT AB Group
