May 19, 2025

Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares from May 9 to May 16, 2025

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 19, 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares from May 9 to May 16, 2025, under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 1,500,000 Renault shares. The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault Group's obligations towards the beneficiaries of performance shares or any long-term incentive plan implemented for the benefit of the Group's CEO and senior managers (see press release of May 9, 2025).

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 9, 2025 FR0000131906 194,401 47.3934 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 9, 2025 FR0000131906 91,555 47.3895 DXE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 9, 2025 FR0000131906 12,680 47.3259 TQE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 9, 2025 FR0000131906 12,560 47.3298 AQE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 12, 2025 FR0000131906 186,600 48.6420 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 12, 2025 FR0000131906 69,900 48.6414 DXE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 12, 2025 FR0000131906 11,100 48.6947 TQE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 12, 2025 FR0000131906 11,500 48.6904 AQE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 13, 2025 FR0000131906 165,000 48.8000 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 13, 2025 FR0000131906 45,000 48.6609 DXE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 13, 2025 FR0000131906 10,000 48.7178 TQE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 13, 2025 FR0000131906 10,000 48.7356 AQE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 14, 2025 FR0000131906 140,000 48.9536 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 14, 2025 FR0000131906 68,000 48.9076 DXE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 14, 2025 FR0000131906 10,500 48.9408 TQE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 14, 2025 FR0000131906 11,500 48.9391 AQE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 15, 2025 FR0000131906 143,080 48.7464 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 15, 2025 FR0000131906 42,434 48.7390 DXE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 15, 2025 FR0000131906 9,487 48.6858 TQE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 15, 2025 FR0000131906 9,500 48.6846 AQE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 16, 2025 FR0000131906 152,203 49.2119 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 16, 2025 FR0000131906 70,000 49.2056 DXE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 16, 2025 FR0000131906 11,000 49.2202 TQE 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 May 16, 2025 FR0000131906 12,000 49.2143 AQE TOTAL 1,500,000 48.5531

Detailed information

The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault Group's website () in the“Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.

