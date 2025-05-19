Sodexo - Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares Carried Out From May 12 Tio May 14, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Issy-les-Moulineaux, May 19, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM MAY 12 TO MAY 14, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 12/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 38,058 56.0853 XPAR 12/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 16,724 56.0653 CEUX 12/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4,489 56.0764 TQEX 12/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4,434 56.049 AQEU 13/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 17,795 57.3105 XPAR 13/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 8,244 57.1664 CEUX 13/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,715 57.1933 TQEX 13/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 610 57.1907 AQEU 14/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 6,931 57.2561 XPAR Total 100,000 56.5051

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures



23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024 #1 France-based private employer worldwide

45 countries (as at August 31, 2024)

80 million consumers served daily 8.5 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of April 3, 2025)

