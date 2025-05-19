Mesirow Financial Real Estate Value Fund V Raises $1.245B, Marking 66% Growth Over Prior Fund

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are proud and humbled by the continued support and confidence of our investors as we expand our platform of value-added, risk-balanced multifamily real estate strategies," said. "With Fund V, we remain focused on multifamily assets in select major US metropolitan markets, building on a platform with more than $8.5 billion in assets under management. We are especially grateful that new and existing investors have entrusted us with their capital amid ongoing market uncertainty."

Fund V will target multifamily assets across the top 25–30 US markets, with an emphasis on creating meaningful asset appreciation through revenue enhancement, cost optimization, and best-in-class property management. The multifamily sector continues to demonstrate compelling long-term fundamentals, including durable rent profiles, inflation protection, and inelastic demand.

"Our investment discipline is both proven and cycle-tested," added Cripps . "Fund V will continue our focus on repositioning underperforming Class A multifamily assets, acquired at discounts to replacement cost, in high-growth markets where barriers to entry reduce the risk of oversupply. This strategic approach has underpinned our track record of success and remains central to our value creation model."

Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct provides institutional investors with access to compelling direct investment opportunities and attractive risk-adjusted returns in the real estate market. With $8.5 billion in assets managed since inception, and senior investment professionals averaging more than 30 years of multifamily investment experience, the team is committed to creating value for investors through well-diversified multifamily asset portfolios. For more information, please visit mesirow/ired .

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow , follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark , our quarterly newsletter.

