Mining Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 | Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Mining Chemicals For Enhanced Efficiency And Eco-Friendliness
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|348
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. Introduction
- Mining Chemicals Outline Mining Chemicals Defined Types of Mining Chemicals
- Collectors Depressants Dilutants Flocculants Frothers Grinding Aids Solvent Extractants Other Product Types
- Base Metals Non-Metallic Minerals Precious Metals Rare Earth Metals
- Explosives & Drilling Mineral Processing Water & Wastewater Treatment Other Applications
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
- 3M AECI Ltd Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. AkzoNobel NV Arkema SA ArrMaz Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. BASF SE Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corp Betachem (Pty) Ltd Charles Tennant & Co Cheminova A/S Chevron Phillips Chemical Co LLC Clariant AG Coogee Chemicals Pty. Ltd. CTC (Tennant Consolidated Group) CTC Mining (Tennant Chemicals Company Limited) Cytec Solvay Group Dyno Nobel Ecolab, Inc. Evonik Industries AG ExxonMobil Corp FMC Corp Huntsman Corp Hychem, Inc. Indorama Ventures Public Ltd Kemira Oyj Kimleigh Chemicals SA Pty Ltd Nalco Water Nasaco International Ltd Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV Nowata Orica Ltd. Qingdao Ruchang Mining industry Co Ltd Quaker Chemical Corp Sasol Ltd. Shell Chemicals SNF Floerger Solenis International LLC Solvay SA The Dow Chemical Co Wacker Chemie AG Zinkan Enterprises, Inc.
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
- Global Mining Chemicals Market Overview by Type
- Collectors Depressants Dilutants Flocculants Frothers Grinding Aids Solvent Extractants Other Product Types (Incl. Antiscalants, Biocides, Coatings, Defoamers, Dust Suppressants, Lubricants & Modifiers)
- Base Metals Non-Metallic Minerals Precious Metals Rare Earth Metals
- Explosives & Drilling Mineral Processing Water & Wastewater Treatment Other Applications (Incl. Mine Haul Roads, Exploration & Analysis)
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East & Africa
