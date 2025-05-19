Mining Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 | Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Mining Chemicals For Enhanced Efficiency And Eco-Friendliness

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Chemicals - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

efficiency of grinding ores) and explosives (used for blasting tunnels and other excavation works).

The global market for Mining Chemicals was estimated at US$11.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$16.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The demand for Mining Chemicals is being driven by a number of factors, which include growing demand for metals & minerals, expansion of mining activities, especially in emerging economies, technological innovations in mining techniques, such as hydrometallurgy and bioleaching, environmental regulations & sustainability initiatives, fluctuations in commodity prices, urbanization & infrastructure development and energy transition & a shift to electric vehicles.

The mining industry is increasingly adopting bio-based and renewable chemicals with a focus on sustainability. These eco-friendly alternatives, obtained from natural sources, such as plant extracts, microbes and bio-polymers, are comparable in performance to traditional chemicals and offer the scope to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and minimize carbon footprint. With mining companies seeking greener alternatives to conventional chemicals, the demand for bio-based flotation reagents, solvent extraction agents and flocculants has been growing.

Nanotechnology has opened new doors in the area of mining chemicals by enabling precise control over particle size, surface properties and reactivity. Nanoparticles, nanofibers and nanocomposites are some varieties of nanomaterials that are being incorporated into mining processes for improving mineral recovery and flotation kinetics, thereby minimizing ecological impacts. Efficient metal ion removal and wastewater treatment are being undertaken using nanostructured adsorbents and catalytic materials, resulting in higher selectivity and efficiency vis-a-vis conventional methods.

Mining Chemicals Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific represents the leading global market for Mining Chemicals, estimated to account for a share of 39% in 2024, which is also slated to post the fastest CAGR of 7.4% over the 2024-2030 analysis period. Countries, such as China and India are among the largest worldwide producers of coal, gold and other metals and minerals and the region is well supported with more than 10,000 mines and extensive mineral processing activities. Rapid industrialization, urbanization and growing demand for metals and minerals in several countries across the region are further boosting the market for mining chemicals needed to extract them.

Product and Application Analysis

Grinding Aids constitute the largest product segment, with an estimated 23.6% market share in 2024. They enhance grinding efficiency, leading to energy savings and better mineral release. Meanwhile, Flocculants are anticipated to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 6.6% between 2024 and 2030. This growth is spurred by heightened environmental regulations and sustainable tailings management needs.

Mineral Processing remains the top application, representing 60.9% of the market in 2024. This sector demands chemicals for processes like grinding, flotation, and leaching to optimize mineral extraction. However, Water & Wastewater Treatment is expected to grow most rapidly due to stringent regulations and water scarcity issues, with a forecasted CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030.

