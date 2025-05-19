Modine Expanding Operations In Grenada County, Creating Over 450 New Jobs

The company is investing more than $38.5 million over the next five years to upgrade and repurpose one of its existing facilities.

- Bill Cork, Executive Director of the Mississippi Development AuthorityJACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology, is expanding its operations in Grenada County, Mississippi. The company is investing more than $38.5 million over the next five years to upgrade and repurpose one of its existing facilities to manufacture advanced cooling equipment for the rapidly growing data center industry.This expansion will create more than 450 new high-paying jobs and will further position Grenada County as a critical hub for thermal management innovation in the data center sector.Founded in 1916, Modine is a leading innovator in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. With operations on five continents, the company provides solutions for commercial, industrial, and vehicle thermal management markets. The Grenada County facility will now be enhanced to include production lines for data center chillers, addressing a global surge in demand for sustainable and efficient data center infrastructure.The project includes significant facility upgrades, advanced manufacturing installations, and product line expansions. The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing support for building improvements. AccelerateMS is assisting with workforce training programs, while Entergy Mississippi is supporting utility infrastructure to accommodate the new demand. The Greater Grenada Partnership is guiding grant applications and coordinating long-term economic development support.“We are proud to support Modine's growth and appreciate the company for choosing to produce its data center cooling equipment right here at home,” said Bill Cork, Executive Director of the Mississippi Development Authority.“MDA is in the business of bringing new opportunities to the people of our state, and these are the types of projects that keep them in good, steady jobs-jobs that will one day be filled by future generations of Mississippians.”“Modine is a trusted community partner in Grenada County,” said Matthew Harrison, President & CEO of the Greater Grenada Partnership.“This new investment and job creation underscore our region's industrial momentum. We are proud to support Modine's continued success and excited about the opportunities this expansion brings to our local economy and workforce.”Congressman Bennie G. Thompson added,“I commend Modine for its continued investment in Grenada County. This expansion represents a meaningful boost to the local economy and reflects confidence in the region's workforce. I appreciate the collaboration between Modine, local leaders, and economic development partners in bringing this project to fruition. I remain committed to supporting efforts that create quality jobs and expand opportunities across the Second District.”“This is an exciting time for Grenada, and it underscores how vital continued collaboration between the City and County truly is,” noted Councilwoman Lori Chavis.“Our new partnership has created the environment that allows companies like Modine to grow and thrive here. With over 450 new jobs on the horizon, this expansion is a testament to what strong, unified leadership can achieve. Together, we are building a stronger, more prosperous future for all of Grenada County.”Local leadership echoed strong support for the project and praised the collaboration that made it possible.“Modine's continued investment in Grenada is a powerful affirmation of the direction we're heading as a community,” said Charles Latham, Mayor of Grenada.“This level of growth doesn't happen by chance-it's the result of intentional collaboration between the City of Grenada and County leadership. We are proud to work together to create a climate where industry can expand, jobs can grow, and families can thrive. This is a win for all of Grenada County.”Chad Bridges, President of the Grenada County Board of Supervisors, emphasized the importance of strong partnerships and fostering a business-friendly climate, stating: "Growth like this doesn't happen by chance-it's the result of a deliberate plan and strategic action. We are working diligently on behalf of our citizens, and that effort is delivering results. We remain committed to supporting our local industries and creating an environment where success can thrive."“Modine and Grenada County have a bright future, and Entergy Mississippi is proud and prepared to serve it,” said Ed Gardner, Vice President of Business and Economic Development at Entergy Mississippi.“Industrial expansion like this drives sustainable economic growth and highlights the power of collaborative partnerships across public and private sectors.”“This is another big economic development win for Grenada County and Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves.“Modine's investment speaks volumes to our dedication to cultivating one of the top business environments in the country. The 'Mississippi Momentum' is real, and this is our time to show the world everything that makes our state the optimal place to invest.”The expansion project is expected to be complete by late 2026, with hiring for the newly created positions beginning in early 2026.About ModineModine (NYSE: MOD), with fiscal 2024 revenues of $2.3 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, delivering HVAC solutions that improve energy efficiency, sustainability, and performance. Learn more at .About Mississippi Development AuthorityThe Mississippi Development Authority is the state's lead economic and community development agency. MDA is committed to creating new economic opportunities through business recruitment, retention, workforce development, and tourism promotion. Learn more at .

