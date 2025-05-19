Old World Christmas® Announces Second Round Of New Partnerships For 2025

Old World Christmas®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, today announced multiple new licensing partnerships for the creation of hand-blown glass ornaments.

Company to Debut Ornaments featuring General Mills, Magic The Gathering®, The J.M. Smucker Company®, and Strawberry Shortcake.

Company and Strawberry Shortcake will come to life this holiday season in delicately hand-painted, hand-glittered ornaments created to capture the spirit of the brands.

"Our ornaments are all about memories and storytelling ," said Neal Applefeld, President & CEO, Old World Christmas. "These four new partners span across decades of fans, and help capture memories of everything from breakfast in front of the TV on Saturday mornings to favorite characters to after school snacks. We hope that not only will people be able to reminisce, but also introduce to their kids and families."

General Mills, best known for creating some of our favorite foods, is ready for their Christmas Tree moment. nine new ornaments, including Totino's Pizza RollsTM Bag , Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM Cereal Box, Lucky CharmsTM Cereal Box and Lucky Leprechaun, CheeriosTM Cereal Box, PillsburyTM DoughboyTM, TrixTM Cereal Box and Betty CrockerTM Gingerbread Mix and Big Red Cookbook, will be sure to stir up everyone's appetites.

This holiday season, Old World Christmas is introducing a new ornament that's sure to make any tree feel mythic. Introducing the Black Lotus Card ornament-an officially licensed tribute to the most iconic Magic: The Gathering card of all time. The ornament, stylized as a Black Lotus Magic: The Gathering card, is a nostalgic nod to the game's rich legacy-and the perfect way to add a little mana to your mantel.

The J.M. Smucker Company reunites everyone's favorite pair: Peanut Butter and Jelly with the Smucker's® Strawberry Jam and Jif® Peanut Butter ornaments.

Strawberry Shortcake and her "Berry Besties" are iconic characters that every generation can bond over. With two new adorable ornaments, showcasing Strawberry Shortcake & her cat Custard, as well as a Strawberry Shortcake Lunchbox, this year's holiday season is going to be "berry" cute!

Once released, all newly licensed ornaments will be available at or in retail stores across the US. Stay up to date on all Old World Christmas news by following us on Instagram and Facebook .

About Old World Christmas

Founded in 1979, Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 1,700 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The vast selection of heirloom quality and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit an array of personality or style. For more information, visit .



Media Contact:

Julie Stern/Brilliant PR & Marketing/[email protected]

SOURCE Old World Christmas

