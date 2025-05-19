Angles For SAP From Insightsoftware Now Supports SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) To Remove IT Blockers And Simplify Data Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAP BTP users can now drive efficient operations and smarter decisions using Angles for SAP and Lineos, AI powered by insightsoftware

RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that its purpose-built data intelligence and analytics solution, Angles for SAP , can now be fully integrated with SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) . This advancement enables supply chain and operations teams to seamlessly leverage Angles for SAP across the SAP BTP landscape. It simplifies data access, enriches reporting capabilities, and accelerates time-to-insight across SAP and non-SAP data sources.

According to Gartner Inc. , 90% of organizations plan to adopt a hybrid cloud approach by 2027. For scalable, compliant deployments, clean and context-aware data is essential. The integration of Angles for SAP with SAP BTP makes this possible, allowing customers to simplify SAP reporting, create tailored solutions, and make mission-critical decisions. For even greater benefit, Angles for SAP customers can leverage AI Doc Assist, a capability from Lineos, AI powered by insightsoftware. AI Doc Assist boosts productivity with generative AI and proprietary documentation to deliver fast, precise, and actionable insights.

"Cloud ERP adoption is increasing, yet many organizations face challenges with timely and actionable operational reporting. Alongside global economic volatility, empowering decision-makers with faster insights and more efficient workflows has never been more critical," said Axel Streichardt, VP, Product Management, ERP Reporting & BI at insightsoftware. "The integration of Angles for SAP with SAP BTP delivers advanced, modern analytics and reporting capabilities without the need to rebuild data models."

With more than 25 years of SAP data expertise, Angles for SAP empowers customers to unlock more value from their SAP investments. It complements native tools with advanced analytics, prebuilt semantic models, and AI-driven insights – all now deployable and extensible through SAP BTP. Angles for SAP capabilities drive measurable impact across operational reporting, supply chain management, predictive modeling, and scenario planning. Customers have reported up to 50% efficiency gains, 16% reductions in stock levels, and 20% improvements in production efficiency.

Visit insightsoftware at upcoming SAP Sapphire events to learn more about how Angles for SAP turns critical SAP data into real-time, actionable insights:



SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference , May 19-21 in Orlando, booth No. 425 SAP Sapphire , May 26-28 in Madrid, booth No. 9.317

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

Media Contacts

Inkhouse for insightsoftware

...

Daniel Tummeley

Corporate Communications Manager

...