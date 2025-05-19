403
Min. Al-Omar: Commitment To Enhance Gov't Innovation By Strategic Partnership With Microsoft
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar affirmed on Monday the ministry's commitment to accelerating digital integration and enhancing government innovation by implementing the terms of its strategic partnership with Microsoft.
In a speech during a high-level meeting with Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Judson Bezek-Althoff, Minister Al-Omar said that Kuwait is making steady progress toward building an integrated digital system capable of keeping pace with global developments, enhancing the quality of government services, and creating an environment conducive to innovation and investment.
He also noted that one of the most important gains of this partnership is the empowerment of national competencies through specialized training programs in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and advanced technologies, consolidating the role of Kuwaiti cadres in leading the transformation towards a competitive and sustainable digital economy.
In turn, Acting Chairman of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Sheikh Athbi Jaber Al-Sabah said that the launch of the AI-powered data centre project, in partnership with Microsoft and with direct support from the CITRA, is a pivotal step in Kuwait's digital future.
Sheikh Athbi affirmed that the Authority has taken it upon itself to serve as a link between relevant government agencies and international partners, most notably Microsoft, to ensure the necessary environment is created to establish and operate advanced data centres that serve the country's needs and support its ambitions towards digital transformation.
For his part, Althoff presented the agreement's key points and prospects for cooperation in a number of key areas, including accelerating investment in artificial intelligence technologies, developing data centres, and adopting Microsoft Copilot solutions.
This meeting is part of a series of coordination steps to implement data centre projects, centres of excellence and innovation, and integrate Microsoft Copilot solutions into government operations, enhancing performance efficiency and raising the level of services provided to citizens and residents. (end)
