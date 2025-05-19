ICEYE And Safran Announce Strategic Partnership On Persistent Surveillance Capabilities

Artificial intelligence on the battlefield has a major impact on both strategic and tactical levels. It accelerates the intelligence cycle by processing information in near real time and by extracting the most critical insights for time-sensitive operators.

This partnership will elevate Safran's capabilities in SAR imagery to unprecedented levels. Combined with its cutting-edge AI expertise in electro-optical satellite imagery, its new multi-modal AI solutions will enhance global persistent monitoring, enabling governments to make faster and more informed decisions.

This announcement also marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between ICEYE and Safran, building on the existing partnership, with Safran already providing ICEYE with space-to-ground link solutions for the rapid transmission of high-resolution imagery.

"This partnership with Safran allows us to maximize the value of our SAR data by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies," said Rafal Modrzewski , CEO and Co-Founder of ICEYE. "By adding ICEYE SAR imagery to Safran's analytic capabilities we bring together the industry's best imagery with the industry's best multi-sensor image exploitation capability."

Jean-Yves Courtois , CEO of Safran, emphasized: "This partnership represents a major breakthrough for our customers and the geospatial intelligence community. By closely collaborating with ICEYE, we will achieve automatic SAR image analysis performance comparable to those of our electro-optical image detectors. Furthermore, we will integrate both imagery sources through multi-modal AI, empowering governments with continuous monitoring capabilities tailored to both their commercial and sovereign data sources."

Safran is an international high-technology group operating in the aerospace (propulsion, equipment, and interiors), space, and defense sectors. Its mission is to sustainably contribute to a safer world, where air transport becomes increasingly environmentally friendly, comfortable, and accessible. With a global presence, the Group employs 100,000 people and generated €27.3 billion in revenue in 2024. It holds leading global or European positions in its markets, either independently or through partnerships. Safran is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50

Safran (formerly Preligens), a subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense, is a global leader in Artificial Intelligence for aerospace, defense, and government applications. The company develops AI solutions to process and exploit large data streams, ranging from the ocean depths to space (satellite imagery, drone video feeds, acoustic signals, etc.), helping analysts detect and understand events of interest.

