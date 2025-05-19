Resonetics® Invests In Nitinol Gun Drilling Capabilities Through Purchase Of Assets From Medical Component Specialists

Establishes nitinol input tube operation to support premium, implant-grade tubing initiative and strengthen supply chain resilience

NASHUA, N.H., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics® announced today that it has acquired the nitinol gun drilling operations and related assets of Medical Component Specialists' (MCS) New Boston, NH facility. This acquisition marks another key investment in Resonetics' comprehensive U.S.-based nitinol strategy. This transaction follows the meaningful steps that Resonetics has taken to expand the availability of material and supply of nitinol, a crucial material for the most innovative next generation medical devices.

Gun drilling is a highly specialized machining operation that creates a precision hole along the center of a bar. This foundational manufacturing step in the production of high-performance nitinol tubing serves as the starting point for seamless-drawn nitinol tubing.

MCS has been a supplier of nitinol input tubes in support of Resonetics' growing nitinol tubing business. MCS' automated long-stroke gun drilling process both drives efficiency and meets the exacting demands of the medical device industry.

"Nitinol gun drilling is critical to our premium tubing initiative and our ability to improve material availability and reduce lead times for our customers," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Resonetics. "Combined with the recent investments we've made in melt capacity and raw material and in-process inventory, this acquisition further reduces supply chain risk - all while supporting our long-term growth and innovation in nitinol."

This investment also builds on Resonetics' recent nitinol tubing capability expansion in Bethel, Connecticut (see announcement ) related to its acquisition of the former Memry Corp. and SAES Smart Materials, creating the broadest and most advanced nitinol portfolio in the industry (see announcement ). By bringing gun drilling in-house, Resonetics ensures the precision, control, and flexibility needed for rapid prototyping and scalable manufacturing of complex implants and delivery systems.

"As we expand our tubing and component capabilities, we remain committed to being an open-source supplier to both medical device OEMs and contract manufacturers," added Kelly. "We welcome partnerships with customers of all sizes, and we're focused on delivering the quality, responsiveness, and innovation that accelerates medical device breakthroughs."

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the medical device industry. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, nitinol manufacturing, thin-wall stainless steel, nitinol& precious metal tubing, and photochemical machining. With strategically located Lightspeed Labs® and AGILE Product Development® centers, Resonetics is committed to quality, speed, innovation, and a great customer experience. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with 17 facilities and more than 3,000 associates in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and Switzerland. Resonetics is backed by leading private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR. Learn more at .

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders StrategyTM – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in over 280 companies, and the firm currently manages $45 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit . Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG ) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $453 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at . Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

SOURCE Resonetics, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED