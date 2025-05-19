United States Organic Food Forecast Report 2025: Market To Reach $159.04 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising Demand, Health And Sustainability Trends, Online Platforms, And Influence Of Millennials

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Organic Food Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States organic food market is estimated to be around US$ 65.55 Billion in 2024. Growing health consciousness and sustainable practice will see the market grow at a CAGR of 10.35% during 2025-2033 and is expected to reach around US$ 159.04 Billion by 2033.

Increasing demand for organic fruits, vegetables, dairy, and processed foods are pushing this growth with an emphasis on health, wellness, and eco-friendly agriculture.



Supermarkets, specialty stores, farmers' markets, and online platforms form the large part of organic food distribution by reaching a significant population. Though premium pricing, organic food remains to be the favorite among customers, as consumer tastes are changing toward sustainable and healthy diets.

Growth Drivers in the United States Organic Food Market

Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers

The rising focus on health and wellness is a major driver of the organic food market in the U.S. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the link between diet and overall well-being, prompting them to opt for chemical-free, non-GMO, and nutrient-rich food options. Organic food is perceived to reduce exposure to harmful pesticides and synthetic additives, aligning with the growing demand for healthier lifestyles.

Natural organic food products gain significant traction particularly among millennials and generation-Z. As consumer health awareness and education continue growing, demand in organic products can be expected. In 2023, Top Organic Food brands in the U.S. - according to brand awareness - included very well-known products. Trader Joe's topped that list with an awareness rating of 72%

Expanding Distribution Channels

Organic food has become more accessible through supermarkets, specialty stores, farmers' markets, and e-commerce platforms. Retail giants such as Walmart, Kroger, and Whole Foods Market have expanded their organic product offerings, thus making them accessible to a wider audience. The online grocery platforms have also further increased sales, as they offer easy access to organic products, especially in urban areas.

This widespread availability ensures that organic food is no longer limited to niche markets, driving its adoption among mainstream consumers and contributing to the market's growth. Nov. 2022, Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has entered into distribution agreements with KeHE Distributors, United Natural Foods, Inc., and DPI Specialty Foods, effective immediately.

Government Support and Certifications

Organic farming has been supported by the government with initiatives promoting the practice. High standards in organic certification also increased consumer confidence in organic food products. Organic food is covered under the programs and guidelines offered by the USDA. These initiatives ensure that food sold as organic is authentic and of good quality, which prompts more farmers to cultivate organic food.

Subsidies and funding for organic agriculture also make it more feasible for farmers to transition to organic methods. Increased awareness of USDA organic certifications among consumers reinforces confidence in the market, further fueling its growth. May 2023, The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is enhancing support for the organic market and producers seeking certification. These funding opportunities are part of the USDA's Organic Transition Initiative, launched in fall 2022, to help current organic farmers and those transitioning to organic production.

Challenges in the United States Organic Food Market

High Cost of Organic Products

One of the major challenges facing the U.S. organic food market is the premium pricing of organic products compared to conventional alternatives. Organic farming involves higher production costs, including labor-intensive practices, limited use of synthetic chemicals, and expensive organic certifications. These factors result in elevated prices, which can deter budget-conscious consumers, particularly in economically uncertain times. Efforts to reduce costs while maintaining quality are critical to making organic food more affordable and accessible to a broader population.

Supply Chain Limitations

Supply chain inefficiencies are the biggest challenges in the organic food market, which include limited availability of organic raw materials and complexity in adhering to stringent certification standards. Organic farmers often lack the resources and distribution networks to meet demand. Moreover, the integrity of organic certifications throughout the supply chain is challenging, leading to potential trust issues among consumers. All these weaknesses need to be addressed with better infrastructure, technology, and support for the farmer.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Development, Revenue Analysis



Danone S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kroger Company

United Natural Foods Inc.

Dole Food Company Inc. Newman's Own

Key Attributes:

