United States Organic Food Forecast Report 2025: Market To Reach $159.04 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising Demand, Health And Sustainability Trends, Online Platforms, And Influence Of Millennials
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$65.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$159.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Organic Food Market
6. United States Organic Food Market Share Analysis
6.1 Product Type
6.2 Distribution Channel
6.3 States
7. Product Type
7.1 Organic Fruits and Vegetables
7.2 Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy
7.3 Organic Processed Food
7.4 Organic Bread and Bakery
7.5 Organic Cereal and Food Grains
7.6 Others
8. Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
8.2 Specialty Stores
8.3 Convenient Stores
8.4 Online Retail Stores
8.5 Others
9. States
9.1 California
9.2 Texas
9.3 New York
9.4 Florida
9.5 Illinois
9.6 Pennsylvania
9.7 Ohio
9.8 Georgia
9.9 New Jersey
9.10 Washington
9.11 North Carolina
9.12 Massachusetts
9.13 Virginia
9.14 Michigan
9.15 Maryland
9.16 Colorado
9.17 Tennessee
9.18 Indiana
9.19 Arizona
9.20 Minnesota
9.21 Wisconsin
9.22 Missouri
9.23 Connecticut
9.24 South Carolina
9.25 Oregon
9.26 Louisiana
9.27 Alabama
9.28 Kentucky
9.29 Rest of United States
10. Porter's Five Analysis
10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.3 Degree of Rivalry
10.4 Threat of New Entrants
10.5 Threat of Substitutes
11. SWOT Analysis
11.1 Strength
11.2 Weakness
11.3 Opportunity
11.4 Threat
12. Key Players
12.1 Overview
12.2 Recent Development
12.3 Revenue
