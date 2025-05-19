Qued Unveils AI-Powered Advancements In Intelligent Scheduling Platform Boosting Logistics Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced capabilities designed to help logistics teams reduce scheduling time by 95% with intelligent optimization and generative AI

BROADLANDS, Va., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qued , a leading innovator in supply chain and AI logistics, announced today the latest advancements in its intelligent scheduling platform, setting a new benchmark for operational efficiency in the logistics industry. Built with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), Qued's platform enables teams to schedule smarter, respond faster, and drive down costs. Whether managing a local fleet or operating across regional and national networks, Qued empowers brokers and carriers to stay ahead of appointment disruption and scheduling complexity.

“Our employees' time is better spent in other places aside from clicking through scheduling websites and managing 32 login credentials,” said Joe Schulz, Owner of Schulz Logistics.

Companies like Schulz have seen remarkable results with Qued's platform, cutting scheduling efforts by 95% and reducing missed or poor-quality appointments by more than 80%. The enhanced scheduling engine from Qued analyzes millions of data points, including real-time delivery statuses, route constraints, demand fluctuations, and workforce availability, to automatically generate optimized appointment scheduling. Compared to traditional processes, Qued's platform incorporates logistics-specific knowledge and customer success expertise to ensure accuracy, flexibility, and ease of use.

“Traditional scheduling methods are no longer sufficient in today's fast-moving supply chain environment,” said Prasad Gollapalli, CEO and Chairman of Qued.“Our intelligent platform offers a level of efficiency, adaptability, and insight that manual processes simply can't match. We work closely with our customers to support their operations, not replace them, simplifying what's complex and solving real-world scheduling challenges.”

Key Benefits of Qued's Scheduling Platform:



Automated Schedule Generation : Creating systems and solutions that save 22 hours of manual work per week per person, empowering teams to focus on more meaningful and impactful tasks.

Real-Time Adaptability : Adjust schedules quickly in response to traffic, demand changes, or workforce availability.

Improved On-Time Delivery Rates : Increase predictability and customer satisfaction with intelligent planning. AI-Powered Email Scheduling: Leverage AI that learns from real customer interactions to craft and send personalized scheduling emails, streamlining workforce alignment with skills, preferences, and availability.

As Qued continues to expand its technological capabilities, it remains committed to a customer-centric approach, working in partnership with logistics leaders to eliminate friction and enable smarter, more responsive appointment scheduling.

About Qued

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit or contact us at ....

Media Contact:

Monica Planas

LeadCoverage

...