New One-Click Mining Function Launched, XRP, BTC And DOGE Users Can Easily Mine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This new feature enables users to easily launch mining operations without the need for complex setup or technical expertise.

Los Angeles, California, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





UK-regulated cloud mining platform EarnMining has launched one-click mining, simplifying the process of earning passive income for XRP, BTC, and DOGE holders.

Easy mobile cloud mining

Seamless mobile mining:

The new mobile app offers a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to monitor your mining contracts, track daily rewards, and manage your investments - all from the comfort of your own home.

Enhanced security:

The app is powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare® technology, ensuring your digital assets are safe wherever you are.

Instant bonus for new users:

New users who sign up through the app receive an instant welcome bonus of $15 , as well as a daily login bonus of $0.60, making it easier than ever to start earning money right away.

Diverse contract options:

From a one-day quick trial for just $15 to long-term high-yield contracts, users can choose from a variety of cloud mining packages to suit different budgets and investment goals.

24/7 Reliability:

With 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support, the mobile app ensures uninterrupted access to your mining operations anytime, anywhere.

How to start cloud mining in three easy steps with EarnMining

Step 1: Choose EarnMining as your cloud mining provider

EarnMining makes cloud mining simple and easy. With low barriers to entry, flexible withdrawal methods, and reliable daily contract returns, anyone can participate, without any technical skills.

Step 2: Register your account

Visit the official website: EarnMining.com

Sign up with your email address, log in to your personal dashboard, and get ready to start mining immediately.

Step 3: Purchase a mining contract

EarnMining offers a range of contract plans for different goals and budgets. Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, there is always one for you.

The chart below shows the potential profit breakdown based on your contract selection

BTC [Daily Sign-in Contract]:

Investment amount: $15, contract period: 1 day, daily profit $0.6, expiration profit: $15 + [Basic Computing Power]:

Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily profit $3, expiration profit: $100 + $6

BTC [Classic Computing Power Contract]:

Investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily profit $6, expiration profit: $500 + $30

BTC [Classic Computing Power Contract]:

Investment amount: $1000, contract period: 10 days, daily profit $12.6, expiration profit: $1000 + $126

BTC [Classic Computing Power Contract]:

Investment amount: $5000, contract period: 20 days, daily profit $67.5, expiration profit: $5000 + $1350 USD

BTC [Advanced Computing Contract]:

Investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 30 days, daily income of $145, expiration income: $10,000 + $4,350

After purchasing the contract, the income will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet or continue to purchase contracts to get more income.

About EarnMining

EarnMining is a fast-growing digital company founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK. Its business scope has expanded rapidly, operating more than 100 mining farms around the world and serving members in more than 180 countries and regions.

EarnMining adheres to the belief that "everyone should enjoy the benefits of cloud mining". Our mission is to empower global users and become a global leader in the cloud mining industry by providing reliable, convenient and transparent mining services.

Official Mobile App

Download Now:







Contact Information

Email: ...

Website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities



CONTACT: info at