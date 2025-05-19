How AI Is Reshaping The Future Of Work At Kellanova

At Kellanova, we're seeing glimpses of that reality today. While some companies struggle to determine how to upskill their workforce for the AI revolution, we're capitalizing on the investments we've made and putting our people at the heart of our journey, equipping them with tools that enhance productivity, connectivity and cultivate curiosity. Here are a few examples of how Kellanova is building a future-ready digital workplace with the help of AI – and how you can, too:

Innovation and Experimentation:

We have powered up the friendly AI-powered chat buddy via Copilot for the web . It helps our colleagues in their everyday work to be more creative, enhance their skills, and get things done faster without compromising company security or risking confidentiality. For example, our teams are using Copilot to assist in researching specific topics, ideation and first drafts.

We champion a test-and-learn culture across our organization and host regular "Kuriosity Clinics", giving our colleagues – regardless of title, function or geography – the opportunity to be curious, to explore and to understand the advantages that Generative AI (Gen AI)-powered Copilot can bring. We have had an exceptional response – more than 10,000 people have attended the optional clinics, with lively interaction and many creative ideas.

"It's an exciting time to be in IT and in business as AI, whether it is Gen AI or more recent agentic AI variations, continues to rapidly evolve, bringing new opportunities to unleash our potential for growth be it accelerating speed to market, driving new product development or fostering creativity and innovation," said Kellanova's Global Chief Technology Officer, Ramesh Kollepara .

Better Data, Bigger Possibilities:

Kellanova has been on a digital journey for years, and our approach is paying off. For example, our 'Better Data, Bigger Possibilities' framework is built on the principles of transparency, accountability and collaboration with a goal to ensure colleagues have a comprehensive approach to driving value through data.

Recent wins include:



Pringles Poptopia – Recognizing the growing demand for personalization in a post-third-party data world, we launched Poptopia to provide a direct-to-consumer, digital experience. Powered by technology, each Pringles can includes a QR code, giving consumers access to personalized, exclusive content. This provides us with an opportunity to engage and better understand our diverse audiences with data. To date, we've seen a 30 percent increase in first-party data and have also streamlined our supply chain operations to ensure production is keeping up with demand.

Identifying High-Value Audiences – Kellanova is exploring innovative ways and new approaches to consider media targeting strategies. The Kellanova team is using clean room technology that analyzes data by integrating purchase behavior, attitudinal insights and demographic data. This helps enable actionable segmentation that may have the potential to result in sales lifts. 'ROOTs' – This is a program focused on establishing strong, scalable and reusable data foundations to enable the transformation of finance, redefining ways of working, leading with insights and driving strategy and execution; not just reporting on it. Reusable data models, and our 'Better Data, Bigger Possibilities' framework, underpin this fantastic initiative and collaboration across Finance and IT.

"Our Bigger Data, Better Possibilities Framework and enterprise-wide 'Kortex' data and analytics technology platform have been central to ensuring Kellanova's IT team is at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies, data, analytics and AI strategies that drive value, differentiate our brands, enhance processes and improve consumer and customer experiences," said Loretta Franks , Kellanova's Chief Data and Analytics Officer.

Improving Workplace Productivity:

The promise of technology is to improve people's lives by making them more productive and efficient, ultimately unlocking human potential. Kellanova's IT team has been working with our commercial and supply chain teams to deploy predictive analytics via digital twins to streamline operations. Specifically, we have:



Used digital twins to test, adjust and optimize new technology in a virtual environment before launching large-scale manufacturing of our paper Pringles cans in Europe, which enabled us to maintain production efficiency, reduce downtime and improve start-up.

We are empowering our R&D team to share and receive video in real-time using the RealWear Navigator 520, a ruggedized hands-free assisted reality device. Integrating with Microsoft Teams, our global organization has a first-person view of process innovations happening at Kellanova. We have implemented handheld tablet technology at our Kellanova plants that empowers our line operators with real-time data and insights into their production lines, helping us to better manage our overall performance to drive efficiencies every day.

Additionally, we're progressing steadily on the AI agent maturity curve. We are moving beyond isolated pilots and now implementing agents strategically across multiple business functions in order to unlock measurable impact.

The digital workplace in 2025 and beyond will be characterized by intelligence, flexibility, and most importantly, human-technology partnership. Democratizing access to AI tools and investing in upskilling will empower people to harness AI's full potential, working together to drive innovation. Organizations strategically investing in adaptive technologies, prioritizing employee experience and maintaining a forward-thinking approach will be best positioned to thrive.

