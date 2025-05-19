Varonis Becomes The First Data Security Platform To Achieve Fedramp Authorization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Federal certification affirms that Varonis' unified platform meets rigorous cloud security requirements mandated by U.S. federal agencies

MIAMI, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, proudly announces that its cloud-native Data Security Platform is the first in its category to achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Authorization.

The industry milestone confirms that Varonis' AI-driven platform aligns with rigorous standards for cloud-hosted security solutions and highlights the company's commitment to providing best-in-class data security to federal agencies and public-sector organizations nationwide.

“FedRAMP is the gold standard, and Varonis is the first and only FedRAMP-certified Data Security Platform - making us the clear choice for organizations that need to reduce their blast radius, respond to threats, and help prevent data breaches,” said Varonis CEO, President, and Co-founder Yaki Faitelson.“Our public-sector customers - as well as private-sector enterprises that demand solutions that meet exacting security standards - will now benefit from the speed to value and automation our cloud platform offers.”

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. To achieve FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, Varonis' cloud Data Security Platform successfully passed an extensive third-party assessment.

Government agencies and federal systems integrators already rely on Varonis to support Zero Trust, insider threat detection, data loss prevention, and compliance with mandates like NIST 800-53, OMB M-21-31, M-22-09, and CISA Zero Trust guidance.

Now, public-sector entities can accelerate their data security programs and prepare for safe AI rollouts by adopting Varonis' industry-leading platform to:



Continuously discover and classify critical data like CUI

Identify and right-size access automatically and continuously Detect advanced threats with AI-powered automation



The Varonis Data Security Platform is available for federal agencies to purchase now. Learn more about Varonis' federal government solutions .

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives - across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at .

