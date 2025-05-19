Campau Kitchen & Bath Launched Redesigned Website To Enhance Customer Experience

The updated site offers improved user experience, streamlined navigation, and in-depth resources to assist homeowners in planning their dream spaces.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The new website reflects Campau Kitchen & Bath's dedication to artistry , sustainability , and customer service. Designed with both function and aesthetics in mind, it offers a seamless browsing experience. Visitors can explore the company's services, view past projects, and schedule consultations with award-winning designer Barb Dornbush. The site also provides a curated selection of top-quality brands featured in the showroom, including Crystal Cabinet Works , Cambria, Fireclay Tile, and Top Knobs hardware.“Our goal is to make the design process as smooth and enjoyable as possible,” said Dornbush.“This new platform offers clients a clear, informative, and visually engaging way to discover our services and understand what makes our approach unique.”The redesigned website introduces several new features tailored to prospective and existing clients. These include:.Intuitive Navigation: A clear, user-friendly layout that guides visitors through design services, product offerings, and past projects..Comprehensive Brand Showcase: Detailed information on premium, sustainable brands available through Campau Kitchen & Bath..Virtual Consultation Booking: Clients can easily schedule a free 30-minute consultation directly from the website..Sustainability-Focused Content: Insights on eco-friendly design choices, sustainable materials, and responsible sourcing..Payment and Financing Information: Clear details on accepted payment methods and financing options, including home equity credit solutions.Campau Kitchen & Bath incorporates sustainability into every phase of its design process. Thoughtful floor plans maximize space efficiency, ensuring each project is functional, beautiful, and built to last. Dornbush's extensive experience in sustainable interior design sets the company apart, earning her recognition, including the ASID Design Excellence Award for Sustainability in Georgia.Kitchen and bath remodeling can be overwhelming, with countless decisions and options to consider. Campau Kitchen & Bath streamlines this experience by curating design selections that complement each homeowner's style and functional needs. Instead of endless choices, clients receive tailored design proposals that bring their vision to life with clarity and precision.Individuals who are unable to visit the showroom in person can opt for virtual consultations and remote design services. With architectural drawings, Campau Kitchen & Bath can develop complete design plans. This approach ensures accessibility for clients near and far.In addition to design services, the website serves as an educational hub. As a National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) member, Dornbush stays ahead of industry trends, sharing insights and expertise through blog content, case studies, and design inspiration.The newly redesigned website is now live and accessible at . Visitors can explore the portfolio, learn about available services, and book consultations with ease.For more information, visit Campau Kitchen & Bath at 80 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 415, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.About Campau Kitchen & BathCampau Kitchen & Bath is a boutique design firm and showroom specializing in high-quality kitchen and bath cabinetry, interior design, and sustainable home solutions. Led by award-winning designer Barb Dornbush, the company is the only showroom in the Grand Rapids area featuring Crystal Cabinet Works' premium U.S.-made cabinetry. With a focus on sustainability, artistry, and customer service, Campau Kitchen & Bath transforms spaces into functional, beautiful, and environmentally responsible homes.

