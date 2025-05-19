Claro Advisors Launches Taxsavingstrategies - A New AI-Powered Resource To Help High-Earners, Investors, And Small Business Owners Reduce Tax Liabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by, a Certified Financial PlannerTM at Claro Advisors, TaxSavingStrategies addresses a common pain point: many taxpayers overpay due to a lack of understanding about how their investment income is taxed or because they aren't using tax-efficient investment strategies. The platform helps users identify opportunities for strategies such as Roth conversions, tax-efficient withdrawals, and other long-term planning moves that can significantly reduce future tax liabilities.

"Most people rely on accountants who focus on tax preparation, not proactive tax planning that could save them thousands," said McNamara. "While we're not accountants, the AI software we use helps supplement the work of CPAs by identifying tax-saving strategies they might not have the time or tools to uncover. It's about bridging that gap and helping people take full advantage of the tax code. Investors are also using outdated investment vehicles and strategies that are not tax efficient, which can quietly erode wealth over time."

TaxSavingStrategies combines smart technology with Claro Advisors' financial expertise to deliver a simple, efficient, and secure way to gain a second opinion on past tax returns-and take actionable steps to reduce lifetime tax obligations, helping users live better lives with greater financial independence.

For more information or to get your tax return reviewed, visit .

