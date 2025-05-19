Claro Advisors Launches Taxsavingstrategies - A New AI-Powered Resource To Help High-Earners, Investors, And Small Business Owners Reduce Tax Liabilities
"Most people rely on accountants who focus on tax preparation, not proactive tax planning that could save them thousands," said McNamara. "While we're not accountants, the AI software we use helps supplement the work of CPAs by identifying tax-saving strategies they might not have the time or tools to uncover. It's about bridging that gap and helping people take full advantage of the tax code. Investors are also using outdated investment vehicles and strategies that are not tax efficient, which can quietly erode wealth over time."
TaxSavingStrategies combines smart technology with Claro Advisors' financial expertise to deliver a simple, efficient, and secure way to gain a second opinion on past tax returns-and take actionable steps to reduce lifetime tax obligations, helping users live better lives with greater financial independence.
For more information or to get your tax return reviewed, visit .
Media Contact:
Patrick McNamara, CFP®
Claro Advisors
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 617-769-2226
Website:
Disclaimer: Claro Advisors, LLC . ("Claro") is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") based in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Registration of an Investment Advisor does not imply any specific level of skill or training. Claro does not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice to clients. Custody services and other brokerage services provided to clients of Claro Advisors, LLC are offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC and Charles Schwab Inc., Members NYSE/SIPC. Information contained herein is for educational purposes only and is not to be considered investment advice. Claro provides individualized advice only after obtaining all necessary background information from a client. Disclosures and Terms of Use .
SOURCE Claro Advisors
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment