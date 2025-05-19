AIC Teams With VAST Data And NVIDIA To Bring Advanced AI Storage Solutions To Computex 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on its proven track record of innovative hardware design, AIC continues to deliver industry-leading storage performance and density for AI-driven applications. The latest design supports configurations up to 2.7 petabytes in a single rack-unit server and integrates NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs for unparalleled data processing capabilities and efficiency.

At the heart of this solution is the VAST Data Platform, which serves as the software intelligence layer that manages and unlocks the full performance of AIC's latest server hardware. The platform is a key building block of the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference architecture which enables customers to fully utilize the capabilities of NVIDIA accelerated compute, NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, and NVIDIA Spectrum-X TM networking for real-time data access, scalable AI inferencing pipelines, and high-throughput training environments.

As a trusted hardware manufacturing partner of VAST Data, AIC has played a key role in bringing the VAST Data Platform to life. Through its continuous collaboration with NVIDIA, AIC ensures that enterprises can fully capitalize on the potential of AI with robust and reliable hardware solutions.

"We are thrilled to continue our work with VAST Data and NVIDIA to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of AI-driven businesses. Our latest platform architecture, with VAST's orchestration software, showcases our commitment to pushing the limits of AI storage performance," said Michael Liang, CEO and President of AIC.

"AIC's dedication to excellence and innovation in server hardware design and NVIDIA's leadership in accelerated computing are key enablers of this next-generation AI infrastructure. Together, we've built a platform where VAST's software unlocks the full capabilities of AIC's systems and NVIDIABlueField-3 DPUs, delivering the performance and scale AI enterprises demand. This collaboration accelerates time to insight and transforms how organizations harness the power of their data," said John Mao, VP of Global Business Development at VAST Data.

"Data is the essential fuel of AI factories, driving the new industrial revolution and demanding a new class of storage infrastructure," said Rob Davis, Vice President of Storage Technology at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs deliver the performance, efficiency and security needed to power modern AI data platforms and scale with the exponential demands of AI."

This integration supports AI use cases that demand low latency, high throughput, and real-time decision-making, enabling enterprises to build and deploy AI models faster and at scale.

Join AIC, VAST Data, and NVIDIA at Computex 2025 for the panel discussion titled 'Leading AI Storage Next'. The event will feature John Mao (VP of Global Business Development, VAST Data), Kevin Deierling (SVP of Networking, NVIDIA), and Michael Liang (CEO and President, AIC) as panelists. Don't miss the opportunity to learn from industry leaders about the future of AI storage solutions.

Visit AIC's booth M1119a at COMPUTEX 2025 to discover how this innovative solution can support your organization's AI data-driven applications.

Event Information

| Date: May 20

| Time: 2:00 PM

| Venue: AIC booth (M1119a, 4th Floor, TaiNEX)

About AIC Inc.

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities, AIC's products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. For more information, please visit: .

