Allocore Releases Report On Federal Lending Modernization Following Expert Roundtable

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allocore, a leading provider of technology solutions for government loans, grants, and fraud prevention, has released a new report,“Unlocking the Future of Federal Lending,” offering policy and operational solutions to modernize the federal credit ecosystem. The report follows a roundtable hosted by the DC Chapter of AGA and sponsored by Allocore, convening senior government officials, lending and credit program experts, and technology leaders for a candid discussion on the future of public sector lending.The report outlines how agencies are being asked to do more with less, navigating aging infrastructure, fragmented operations, and the departure of key personnel. Against this backdrop, it proposes strategic investments in shared services, commercial-first technology, and modern data frameworks to build a more resilient and efficient lending system. The report also lays out a clear plan for reimagining how government delivers credit-faster, smarter, and more aligned with citizen needs.“This effort underscores what's possible when agencies, policymakers, and innovators come together with a common goal,” said Ben Wallace, Founder and Board Chair at Allocore.“Improving the way we deliver loans and grants at the federal level isn't just about efficiency-it's about unlocking opportunity and building trust in the institutions designed to serve the public.”Key recommendations from the report include:.Establish a lending QSMO or credit center of excellence.Authorize offsetting collections and user fees.Align subsidy and administrative budgeting reform budget models.Modernize legal and regulatory frameworks.Expand use of the evidence act.Standardize and streamline procurementThe full report is available at .About AllocoreAllocore powers leading government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector.

