Cisive Partners With Sambasafety To Deliver Industry-Leading Continuous Driver Monitoring Solutions

Strategic partnership expands Cisive's compliance capabilities in transportation and regulated industries

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisive, a global leader in technology-forward and compliance-driven employment background screening, workforce risk management, and data services, announced today a new strategic partnership with SambaSafety, the leading provider of cloud-based mobility risk management solutions in North America. The collaboration enhances Cisive's capabilities in continuous driver monitoring, delivering expanded compliance solutions for transportation, logistics, and other regulated industries.

Through this integration, Cisive will offer real-time motor vehicle record (MVR) monitoring, driver training, telematics and insights, powered by SambaSafety's industry-leading technology, allowing enterprise organizations to reduce risk, proactively respond to safety violations, and ensure regulatory compliance across their driver workforce.

"This partnership reinforces Cisive's commitment to providing our clients with cutting-edge tools that enhance workforce safety and operational visibility," said Zach Daigle, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Cisive. "In high-risk and regulated sectors, continuous driver monitoring is no longer optional, it's essential. Together with SambaSafety, we're delivering a powerful solution that protects both people and reputations."

Cisive's partnership with SambaSafety comes at a critical time for the transportation industry, as employers face growing pressure to enhance safety programs, reduce liability exposure, and maintain compliance with evolving Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations. With this new offering, clients can automate driver risk alerts, monitor license status changes, and receive real-time insights into safety events, ensuring swift, informed action.

"We are proud to partner with Cisive, a recognized leader in background screening for high-stakes industries," said Jerry Baker, Vice President of Channels at SambaSafety. "Together, we're empowering employers to proactively manage driver risk, lower insurance costs, and ultimately save lives."

Cisive's enhanced driver monitoring solution is immediately available to clients across its brand portfolio, including Driver iQ, the company's transportation-focused background screening division.

About Cisive

Cisive is a trusted partner for comprehensive, high-risk, compliance-driven background checks, drug and health screening, and workforce monitoring solutions. We specialize in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, and transportation. We catch what others miss, and we are dedicated to helping our clients effortlessly secure the right talent. As a global leader, Cisive empowers organizations to hire and manage their workforce with confidence.

Through our PreCheck division, Cisive provides specialized background screening and credentialing solutions tailored for healthcare organizations, ensuring patient and workforce safety. Driver iQ, our transportation-focused division, delivers FMCSA-compliant screening and monitoring solutions that help carriers hire and retain the safest drivers on the road.

Unlike traditional background screening providers, Cisive takes a technology-first approach powered by advanced automation, human expertise, and compliance intelligence-all delivered through a scalable platform. Our solutions include continuous workforce monitoring, identity verification, criminal record screening, license monitoring, drug and health screening, and global background checks.

About SambaSafety

SambaSafety is a recognized innovator and leading provider of cloud-based risk management solutions for over 15,000 organizations with automotive mobility exposure, including many on Fortune's Global 500 list. Employers and insurers benefit from SambaSafety's continuous monitoring, intuitive insights, risk reduction tools, and configurable pricing solutions. Through the collection, correlation, and analysis of federal, state, local, and telematics data sources, our flexible, end-to-end capabilities enable businesses and insurers to better evaluate and mitigate driving risk, accelerate product development, reduce crashes, and foster safer communities.

SOURCE Cisive

