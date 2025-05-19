Tim Boroughs Named Vice Chairman, Chubb Group And Executive Chairman, Asset Management Chris Hogan Succeeds Boroughs As Chubb Group Chief Investment Officer

ZURICH, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB ) announced today that Tim Boroughs has been named Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and Executive Chairman, Asset Management. Chris Hogan has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Investment Officer, reporting to Tim.

Chubb Chairman and CEO Evan Greenberg said, "For more than 25 years, Tim has shaped and managed our investment strategies and built and led our investment organization globally. He is a wise, deeply experienced, exceptional investor and asset manager. This appointment recognizes the importance and value to our organization of Tim's continued contribution to Chubb's success.

"I am very pleased to promote Chris to Chief Investment Officer. He is a proven leader and talented investment manager who has demonstrated the skill, deep knowledge, professionalism and character of a Chubb senior executive. Chris has fully earned our trust and confidence."

Tim Boroughs said, "Chris has been a great partner in driving Chubb's exemplary investment results. With deep industry knowledge of Chubb's business, he has proven his exceptional value as portfolio manager and market strategist. I'm proud to recognize such a highly talented investor."

Tim has served as Chief Investment Officer of Chubb and predecessor company ACE since joining the firm in 2000. He was appointed Executive Vice President, ACE Group, in March 2014. Before joining ACE, Tim was Director of Fixed Income at Tudor Investment Corporation from 1997 to 2000 and Managing Partner and Director of Global Leveraged Investment Activity at Fischer Francis Trees & Watts from 1976 to 1997. He has been a business school lecturer at the New York Institute of Finance, and a former trustee and board member at the American School in London. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Indiana University and graduated with highest honors.

Chris Hogan joined Chubb in 2023 from Goldman Sachs where he served for 22 years, most recently as a fixed income portfolio manager, Head of the Global Securitized Investment Team and Co-Chief Investment Officer for GSAM's Fixed Income Hedge Fund. Chris graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Government from the University of Notre Dame and is a CFA charterholder.

