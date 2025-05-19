Modine Expands U.S. Chiller Production Capacity To Serve Data Center Customers

Investment of $38 million through 2028 at existing Grenada, MS, facility will create more than 450 jobs

RACINE, Wis., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD ), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, is investing more than $38 million to expand manufacturing capacity for data center chillers. The planned investment through the end of 2028 will upgrade one of Modine's facilities in Grenada, MS, and is expected to create more than 450 jobs.

"Increasing our capacity to manufacture data center cooling equipment is just one example of how we're executing on our strategy to evolve our portfolio for long-term growth," said Neil D. Brinker, Modine President and Chief Executive Officer. "By repurposing the facility to meet demand from hyperscale and co-location data center customers, we're well-positioned to capture opportunities in our strategic growth markets."

Modine operates two facilities in Grenada, MS. The investment at one of the facilities is supporting building upgrades, product line expansion of Airedale by ModineTM chillers, and enhancements to state-of-the-art testing facilities. The Grenada lab will increase in capacity and, alongside Modine's facility in Rockbridge, VA, grows Modine's dedicated data center product development testing capabilities in the U.S. Chiller production is expected to begin at the facility later this summer.

"We are excited how our Grenada investment adds to our global manufacturing footprint for Airedale by ModineTM data center cooling solutions," said Eric McGinnis, President, Climate Solutions at Modine. "In addition to the Rockbridge facility, we're already serving data center customers worldwide from facilities in Canada, Spain, and the UK. And, we're looking forward to the first product coming off the lines in the coming months at our new facility in India."

"With Airedale by ModineTM technologies, global customers have a one-stop shop for mission-critical cooling solutions," said Art Laszlo, Group Vice President, Data Centers at Modine. "Whether it's our high-efficiency chillers, precision cooling units and modular fan walls or our intelligent controls and airflow management systems, we partner with our customers' to solve their most complex thermal management challenges."

About Modine

For more than 100 years, Modine has solved the toughest thermal management challenges for mission-critical applications. Our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM means we are always evolving our portfolio of technologies to provide the latest heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. Through the hard work of more than 11,000 employees worldwide, our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments advance our purpose with systems that improve air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, enable cleaner running vehicles, and use environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit modine .

Media Contact:

Kimberly Raduenz, Marketing Manager, North America

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Kathleen Powers

(262) 636-1687

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, including information about future financial performance and market conditions, accompanied by phrases such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," and other similar "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Modine's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements because of certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are as of the date of this press release, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Modine

