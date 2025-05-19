RC Mowers Names New CFO And Expands Sales Team

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Helping commercial landscaping companies and public agencies solve real business challenges is one of our top priorities," said RC Mowers CEO Michael Brandt. "These new hires bring the expertise we need to keep pushing boundaries and stay at the forefront of autonomous and robotic mowing. We're excited to welcome them to the team."

The company has tapped new CFO Dave Kempski to lead its financial strategy and operations by drawing on more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership to drive sustainable growth. Kempski has worked with both public and private technology and manufacturing companies, ranging from startups to global enterprises with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion.

Kempski has been instrumental in a variety of high-impact areas, including mergers and acquisitions, divestiture transactions, financial planning and analysis, SEC and SOX compliance, equity and debt offerings and system implementations. He was instrumental in building the global finance function for a company that scaled from a startup to S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 status.

Nationally, the company has also hired:



Mike Brown, director of operations & quality. Brown's 30 years of experience spans production, inventory control, packaging and facility operations. As a Lean Six Sigma expert, he knows how to optimize production flow, minimize waste and enhance reliability through data-driven decision-making. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Brown's background as a mechanic shaped his problem-solving mindset and disciplined leadership style.

Jeff Bowden, regional sales manager, Pacific Northwest. Bowden has experience in both equipment and technology sales. After receiving training as a diesel engine, weapons elevator and main propulsion maintenance technician in the U.S. Navy, Bowden started his career as a mechanic. He moved into sales shortly after, however, and has consistently proven to be a top negotiator with a knack for problem-solving.

Michael Nichols, regional sales manager, mid-south region. Nichols has spent most of his career cultivating relationships with his clients while driving positive customer service experiences through education and consultation. His track record highlights his dedication to delivering results and plans to elevate RC Mowers' visibility in the mid-south region. Jason Mayosky, regional sales manager, California. Mayosky has more than 10 years of outside sales experience and understands how to maintain relationships to build business development. At RC Mowers, he will implement innovative sales and marketing strategies to increase the company's market share in the Golden State.

The robotic mower manufacturer has also hired several positions that will work at the company's main office and factory in Suamico, Wisconsin. These include:



Marcus Laabs, mechanical engineer. Laabs has more than five years of experience as a mechanical engineer and wants to help RC Mowers succeed through departmental collaboration. He enjoys bringing new products to the market.

Evan Molnar, engineering designer . With experience as both an engineer and group leader, Molnar has experience bridging the gap between the engineering department and the manufacturing floor. He is certified in advanced composites and additive manufacturing with an adept knowledge of CAD, CAM and GD&T. Miranda Coonen, human resources generalist . Coonen began her professional career as a teaching assistant at her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point (USWP). From there, she went on to serve as an office administrator, where she managed everything from budgeting to inventory oversight. She also assisted in and eventually led the hiring process for UWSP's Health and Wellness School and for the payroll department. She will help RC Mowers manage its talent while onboarding new employees.

For more information about RC Mowers, visit .

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, closely held RC Mowers manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that solve the biggest challenges and improve opportunities for profitability and growth for landscaping contractors, public works departments, city, county, state and federal parks systems and roads departments, and many more. All of our robotic mowers are designed and manufactured in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. We are redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit .

