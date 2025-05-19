Cortechs.Ai And ALZ-NET Announce Strategic Collaboration To Improve Alzheimer's Disease Care Through AI-Driven Imaging

Cortechs and ALZ-NET Logos

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortechs, a global leader in AI-driven neuroimaging solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Alzheimer's Network for Treatment and Diagnostics (ALZ-NET) to enhance the quality of care for people living with Alzheimer's disease. This collaboration brings together Cortechs's advanced imaging platform, NeuroQuant® for ARIA, with ALZ-NET's robust real-world data network to help inform clinical decision-making, improve care delivery and contribute to future treatment guidelines. As part of the collaboration, discounted access to NeuroQuant® for ARIA will be offered to ALZ-NET sites across diverse clinical settings.

Cortechs's NeuroQuant® for ARIA offers precise segmentation, quantification, and longitudinal tracking of both FLAIR and T2GRE/SWI lesions. This advanced functionality offers assistance with the surveillance of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, such as ARIA-E and ARIA-H, in patients receiving anti-amyloid therapies. NeuroQuant® for ARIA is validated on both 2D and 3D FLAIR sequences, ensuring compatibility with a broad range of imaging protocols. NeuroQuant® for ARIA is the only clinically validated solution that detects and quantifies cerebral microbleeds and superficial siderosis on both T2GRE and SWI scans. Coupled with FLAIR lesion quantification of cerebral edema, NeuroQuant® for ARIA offers a complete solution for AI-assisted monitoring of Alzheimer's Disease patients on anti-amyloid immunotherapies.

Dr. Ana Franceschi, a nationally recognized authority in dementia imaging and molecular neuroimaging and a member of both the Cortechs Medical Advisory Board and ALZ-NET's Imaging Work Group, expressed strong support for the initiative:

"It is a privilege to serve on Cortechs's Medical Advisory Board as we embark on this important collaboration with ALZ-NET. Combining advanced neuroimaging analytics with real-world data is a critical step in optimizing safety and monitoring for Alzheimer's patients receiving anti-amyloid therapies. This collaboration holds great promise for clinicians and patients alike."

Sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association® and managed and operated by the American College of Radiology® (ACR®), ALZ-NET is a voluntary health care provider-enrolled network collecting real-world clinical and imaging data from patients evaluated for or treated with new FDA-approved Alzheimer's therapies Through the collection of longitudinal, real-world data across a multi-site network, ALZ-NET aims to provide evidence-based critical insights into long-term safety and efficacy of Alzheimer's therapies..

"Alzheimer's disease is a prevalent and devastating condition that touches millions of families. Our collaboration with ALZ-NET represents a shared commitment to using data and technology to improve how we care for people with dementia," says Kyle Frye, CEO of Cortechs. "With NeuroQuant® for ARIA, we're giving clinicians the tools they need to make smarter, safer decisions, and by connecting with ALZ-NET's powerful data network, we can collectively advance treatment practices for the entire field."

For more information about Cortechs visit and to learn more about or register to participate in ALZ-NET, visit or email alz-net.

About Cortechs

Cortechs is a leader in AI applications in radiology, leveraging advanced technologies in medical imaging to enhance disease screening and early detection, empowering healthcare providers to deliver better outcomes for patients. The company develops and markets innovative medical device software that provides quantitative MR imaging analysis to assist clinicians in assessing neurodegeneration, as well as brain and prostate cancer. Cortechs's industry-leading imaging solutions offer radiologists, oncologists, and urologists a streamlined, cost-effective way to assess brain and prostate health, including cancer evaluation. The company also offers FDA-cleared products for evaluating neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, tumors, and other brain abnormalities. For more information, please visit and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

+1 858 459 970

SOURCE Cortechs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED