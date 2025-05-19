Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria puts forth plans to solve its crimes

2025-05-19 05:47:09
(MENAFN) Mazen Darwish stated in an interview “we believe that the Syrians who paid the heavy cost to reach this moment will not accept changing one dictatorship into another.”

Darwish, who was in Stockholm with his partner Yara Bader to accept a prize for their effort operating the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, which is one of the most prominent rights supporters for Syria.

While recognizing that improvement "will take time", Darwish stated, "we don't think that we will be able to reach sustainable peace in Syria if we don't solve all of these crimes."

Syria's worldwide ties have started to resume under its new transitional leaders, an Islamist alliance headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa who ordered a revolutionary attack which concluded 50 years to come to an end of governance of the Assad family.

However, Western authority specifically has pushed the fresh guidance to cherish freedoms and safeguard minor groups, as well as caution remains over the Future guidelines the alliance can carry.

