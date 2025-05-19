HOLLYWOOD DISRUPTED: FORMER MICROSOFT VP's AI STUDIO AND CONJURING CREATOR ANNOUNCE FIRST EVER AI-DRIVEN FEATURE SLATE AT CANNES

CANNES, France, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a partnership poised to redefine the future of cinema, India based Generative AI studio Intelliflicks, veteran Hollywood producer Tony DeRosa-Grund and Visual Alchemy LLC, have announced the launch of the industry's first film slate powered by Generative AI production technology.

A Transformative Blueprint For the Future of Movies:

Human Creatives + Generative AI Is the Answer

Visual Alchemy + Intelliflicks

The partners believe that Intelliflicks' Generative AI system and proprietary tool chain, when used in conjunction with human creatives not only can save some 75% of time and money over traditional film technology, it can actually make movies better.

"It allows movies to be made that would otherwise be too expensive for studios or streamers to even consider putting into production," said Pall, "This new approach also empowers and levels the playing field for smaller studios, streamers and even independent producers and directors."

"Our approach is simple," said DeRosa-Grund. "With Intelliflicks Generative AI we don't replace creative artists such as actors, writers and directors, we empower and unleash them. We call this our Hybrid Generative AI Model, or HyGenAI for short. With HyGenAI we're not predicting the future - we're actively producing it."

Already a Proof-of- Concept

This is not some "blue sky" thought exercise. Intelliflicks has already commenced production on "Maharaja in Denims," Intelliflicks' seminal Generative AI feature length movie, serving as a live proof-of-concept for their broader slate.

Powerhouse Team Behind the Vision

Intelliflicks Studios was founded by Gurdeep Pall , former Microsoft Corporate Vice-President, previously head of AI Incubations, Microsoft Teams, Skype, and Operating Systems. He is a renowned AI leader and inventor of VPNs (Virtual Private Networks).

Tony DeRosa-Grund , is the creator/producer of The Conjuring. He is also the founding President & CEO of the film and television arm of Archie Comics, There he oversaw the company's animation slate, the original Sabrina the Teenaged Witch primetime series (for seven years on network prime-time, and produced it's Josie and The Pussycats movie for Universal Pictures. He also created the Pros vs. Joes hit reality series His past works have generated over $2 billion in revenues.

Khushwant Singh is the co-founder of Intelliflicks Studios and the author of Maharaja in Denims. His column Punjabi by Nature in the Hindustan Times garnered a cult following. He has also served as a State Information Commissioner.

Peter Cornwell - World-class animator and director of The Haunting in Connecticut - produced on a modest budget of $10 million, the film was a significant commercial success, earning over seven times its production cost ($77.5 Million US). Peter has also directed episodes of Hemlock Grove for Netflix. Peter is also part of the team who collectively are committed to creating a powerhouse of generational creative and technical excellence.

The Slate: A Genre-Engineered, Risk-Diversified Lineup

The carefully curated five-film lineup strategically targets the most in-demand genres across global theatrical and streaming markets:



"Stoker" – A modern day thriller/historical fiction. A descendant of Bram Stoker discovers the real untold evil the DRACULA, putting himself and his family in mortal danger.



"End of the Rainbow" – A modern day financial true-crime thriller. A reformed conman sets off alarm bells and a potential global financial meltdown when he uncovers the gold China lent to England to finance its WWII war efforts was never repaid - a secret the UK Government has tried to keep under wraps since the war.



"The Nick Pope Story" – A UFO conspiracy thriller inspired by the British MoD insider ran the UK Government's UFO Desk. X-Files creator Chris Carter called Nick the real-life Fox Mulder!



"The Cat" – A four-quadrant animated spy comedy with global franchise potential.

"Scream World" – A supernatural horror story set in a seasonal haunted house attraction built on the site of a former insane asylum.

The new slate can be found here:

A Bold Model with Real-World Momentum

What truly sets this venture apart from all the speculative tech-hype around AI is our proof-of-concept reality. With Maharaja in Denims already in production, this is not merely a theoretical shift - it's a working prototype of what cinema can become.

Two just released new scenes from the movie can be viewed here: Train Scene and Dance Scene .

The curated, genre-diversified slate positions the venture directly to tap into current market demand. By using our transformative HyGen AI model we can significantly minimize traditional development risk, production costs and times resulting in an exponentially faster path to greater profitability over traditional film production.

About Intelliflicks:

Intelliflicks is the first generative AI-powered studio built from the ground up. Co-founded by Gurdeep Singh Pall and Khushwant Singh it is dedicated to building the world's first cinematic pipeline powered by AI.

Intelliflicks website:

About Tony DeRosa-Grund:

Tony DeRosa-Grund is one of Hollywood's most prolific franchise creators. From launching The Conjuring Universe and Pros vs Joes, to producing beloved IPs like the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch primetime series on ABC to the cult classic Josies and The Pussycats move, his works have earned billions in global revenues

Visual Alchemy website: