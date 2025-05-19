RIIG Expands Presence In Middle East With New Round Of Funding

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--RIIG, a risk intelligence and cybersecurity solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has closed on a significant round of funding from investors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This new funding will help propel the company's growth primarily within the healthcare industry.

This capital raised was secured during the leadership's visit to Dubai in the UAE and is part of the company's broader rebranding initiative-transitioning from RIIG, a provider of AI-powered risk intelligence and cybersecurity solutions, to HOOTL (Humans Out of the Loop), a platform focused on health tech and insurance automation. Building on its deep expertise in national security-grade AI systems, HOOTL is accelerating development of AI-driven tools to tackle the most complex challenges in healthcare insurance, while also expanding into other mission-critical domains.

“We are greatly appreciative of this new round of funding and look forward to expanding our partnerships in the UAE,” says Denver Riggleman, CEO at RIIG – HOOTL.“Investors recognize our product as a uniquely innovative solution in the health tech space, particularly for insurance verification and claims adjudication-and they're eager to capitalize on these new technologies.”

In addition, RIIG – HOOTL plans to open an office in UAE to further deepen long-term partnerships across public, private, and academic sectors in the region.

The UAE's forward-looking governance, commitment to digital transformation, and ability to rapidly accommodate innovation have created one of the most compelling environments globally for technology-driven companies, making the UAE an ideal partner for RIIG - HOOTL's continued growth and impact.

During the visit, RIIG - HOOTL's leadership also held high-level discussions with the leadership of one of the Emirates along with one of the region's most prominent technology groups. These conversations further reinforced RIIG - HOOTL's alignment with the UAE's national priorities in artificial intelligence, healthcare innovation, and digital infrastructure-and opened promising pathways for deeper strategic collaboration.

This investment comes on the heels of the U.S. Administration's visit to UAE as it continues to streamline investment pathways within the Middle East region, creating additional opportunities for U.S.-based companies.

