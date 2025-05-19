403
Russian soccer player gets recognized as greatest goalkeeper ever
(MENAFN) Legendary Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin has been recognized as the greatest goalkeeper of all time by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). Topping the organization's latest all-time rankings, Yashin placed ahead of other iconic names such as Gianluigi Buffon and Manuel Neuer.
The updated list, released on Friday, also includes renowned keepers like Iker Casillas, Gordon Banks, Petr Cech, Dino Zoff, Sepp Maier, Ricardo Zamora, and Oliver Kahn.
Yashin, who dedicated his entire club career to Dynamo Moscow, remains the only goalkeeper ever to win the Ballon d’Or — an award presented by France Football to the world’s best football player each year. He received this honor in 1963. Representing the USSR national team, Yashin earned 74 caps and secured victories in the 1956 Olympic Games and the 1960 European Championship.
Previously named the best goalkeeper of the 20th century by IFFHS, Yashin also earned a place on the FIFA World Cup All-Time Team.
Born in Moscow in 1929 into a working-class family, Yashin’s passion for sports began in early childhood. Over his remarkable 22-season career with Dynamo Moscow, he won five USSR Championships and three Soviet Cups. He played 358 matches for the club, achieving a record 178 clean sheets.
His farewell game was held at Luzhniki Stadium on May 27, 1971, drawing over 100,000 spectators. Widely credited with transforming the role of the goalkeeper, Yashin left a lasting legacy before passing away in Moscow on March 20, 1990, at the age of 60.
