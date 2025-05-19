Earthquake Today: Tremors Of 3.9 Magnitude Strikes Myanmar Three Months After Devastating Quakes Today News Data-Next-Head

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 3.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar late Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 40 km and a latitude of 21.67 N and a longitude of 93.91 E.

"EQ of M: 3.9, On: 18/05/2025 23:07:58 IST, Lat: 21.67 N, Long: 93.91 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS said in a post on X.

This comes three months after the country was hit with earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 that had caused widespread damage and the death of more than 3500.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Southeast Asia, the region is expected to face a series of rapidly rising health threats, including tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and vector- and water-borne diseases, for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas.

| Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 3.8 strike Arunachal Pradesh

Operation Brahma has been India's dedicated humanitarian outreach to Myanmar in the wake of the disaster. As part of this initiative, India has also extended aid to the Indian diaspora in the Yangon region.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate- and large-magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.

| Earthquake today: Tennessee hit by 4.1 magnitude quake, tremors felt in Atlanta

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population.