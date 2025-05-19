Synergos Holdings Selects Hatcher+ FAAST® Platform To Manage Innovative Evergreen Fund

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI-powered FAAST platform enhances fund transparency, efficiency, and investor engagement for The Synergos Fund.

SINGAPORE AND, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hatcher+ , a pioneer in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced that Synergos Holdings, a frontier technology venture firm, has selected the Hatcher FAAST(Funds-as-a-Service Technology) platform to manage its innovative evergreen, multi-stage investment fund. The Synergos Fund, led by founders Yechezkel and Yehudah Moskowitz and General Partner Michelle Urben, chose Hatcher+ for its comprehensive fund management capabilities, significantly enhancing operational efficiency, transparency, investor experience, enabling rapid establishing a single source of truth for all fund-related data, and enabling a time-to-market in less than 30 days.Synergos has seamlessly ported its existing investment portfolio onto the FAAST platform, benefiting from FAAST's sophisticated solutions that automate crucial functions such as investor onboarding, capital calls, NAV reconciliation, and real-time reporting. The platform enables Synergos to optimize its fund administration processes and provide robust, data-driven insights to its investors.Michelle Urben, General Partner at Synergos Holdings, remarked:"We selected Hatcher+ because their FAAST platform offered a powerful solution to effectively manage our unique 'Continuum Fund' model. The automation and AI-driven capabilities of FAAST align perfectly with our commitment to delivering impactful and cost-efficient investing solutions to our LPs."John Sharp, Managing Partner at Hatcher+, commented:"We're excited to support Synergos Holdings in their innovative approach to venture investing. FAAST is specifically engineered to empower visionary funds like Synergos, driving innovation and operational excellence through advanced AI and automation. This partnership reinforces our shared vision of elevating the standard of fund management and investor engagement."The Synergos Fund, targeting investments across critical sectors such as resilient energy, sustainable materials, next-generation agriculture, and reshoring essential industries, expects to deploy $150 million by 2026, further reinforcing its commitment to transformative impact and socially conscious capitalism. The fund, pioneering a new category called a“Continuum Fund,” uniquely offers LPs flexible, risk-managed allocation options, enabling fee-sensitive investors to allocate capital into fixed-income investments that generate income sufficient to offset management fees, democratizing access to venture capital.- ENDS -About Synergos HoldingsSynergos is at the vanguard of deep tech, championing conscious capitalism to tackle pressing global challenges, with a particular emphasis on revolutionizing supply chains and fostering sustainable development. The Synergos Fund, which pioneers a new private market investment category – a Continuum FundTM – that is risk managed with perennial returns, offers a unique opportunity for forward-thinking investors to drive technological breakthroughs while delivering strong returns. Synergos Holdings is led by two founders with proven track records: Yehudah Moskowitz and Rabbi Yechezkel Moskowitz, boasting successful exits including USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), a leader in NdPr magnet sintering, which yielded double-digit multiples in six years. Synergos is built on a foundation of entrepreneurial excellence and strategic foresight. With $450 million in unrealized gains under management through the Synergos Holdings family office, our pre-seed and seed investments have consistently delivered outsized returns. For more information, please visit .About Hatcher Plus Pte Ltd (Hatcher+)Hatcher+ develops innovative software applications and data models that power rapid fund creation, AI-driven deal analysis, intelligent capital deployment, and real-time management and administration of alternative investment vehicles. The Hatcher FAAST (Funds-as-a-Service Technology) platform automates fund creation, management, and administration processes, and delivers real-time financial insights and reports for investors using advanced, AI-powered technologies. A leader in data-driven decision-making for GPs and family offices, Hatcher+ enables investors, VCs, and family offices to optimize their operations on behalf of their stakeholders, while promoting greater transparency, trust, and efficiency. For more information, please visit

