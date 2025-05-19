Linker Vision Showcases City-Scale Digital Twin And AI Innovation At COMPUTEX 2025

TAIPEI, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Vision, a leading AI software company from Taiwan, unveils its latest advancements in large-scale urban AI deployments at COMPUTEX 2025. The showcase highlights breakthroughs in digital twin technology, agentic AI, and synthetic data generation (SDG), enabled by deep integration of NVIDIA technologies into the Linker VisionAI Platform.

From Simulation to Deployment: Scaling AI for Real-World Impact

Linker Vision adopts NVIDIA's "three computer solution" - simulate, train, deploy - to enable end-to-end AI deployment for smart city operations. Linker Vision uses NVIDIA Omniverse libraries to develop high-fidelity digital twin simulations and NVIDIA Cosmo world foundation models (WFMs) for synthetic data generation (SDG) to accelerate the creation of diverse training scenarios. These tools support real-to-sim and sim-to-real workflows that enhance model accuracy and responsiveness across dynamic urban environments. Applications include traffic monitoring, disaster response, and operational safety.

Leveraging NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS and NVIDIA Metropolis , Linker is training and deploying video analytics AI agents to process thousands of live camera streams in a smart city environment-enabling real-time analytics, situational awareness, and intelligent decision at scale.

Breaking Silos and Advancing Smart Governance

One of the core technologies of Linker Vision's solution is a vision language model (VLM), which transforms complex video data into contextual understanding and actionable insights. By integrating diverse sensor and camera data-previously siloed across agencies and departments-this AI-powered system enables smarter cross-domain collaboration through a unified processing pipeline.

City agencies are leveraging VLMs to interpret camera footage in real time, automatically detecting anomalies such as traffic violations or unsafe behaviors, generating alerts, and prioritizing response actions. This accelerates incident resolution and enhances cross-bureau coordination. In partnership with Kaohsiung City and Chunghwa Telecom, Linker is building a scalable AI infrastructure to support real-time response, smart city operations, and digital governance. This deployment model is now being extended to state-owned enterprises and commercial applications, scaling intelligent video analytics across broader urban domains.

Paul Shieh, CEO of Linker Vision, stated: "COMPUTEX 2025 is a showcase of AI's progress in solving real-world problems. Using NVIDIA's digital twin and AI Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS), we're delivering scalable AI infrastructure that unifies simulation, training, and deployment to support the future of smart governance."

Visit Linker Vision at COMPUTEX 2025 (Booth #S0216) to see how AI and Digital Twin are transforming AI infrastructure and smart governance.



SOURCE Linker Vision

