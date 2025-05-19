(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crypto Betting Review Experts Have Stated Thunderpick as the best crypto betting site for its secure crypto betting. top games & fast withdrawals MARIGOT, Saint Martin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the dynamic landscape of the best crypto betting sites, cryptocurrency has emerged as a game-changer, offering unparalleled advantages such as anonymity, swift transactions, and reduced fees.





As we navigate through 2025, Thunderpick stands tall as the premier crypto betting site, setting new standards in the industry. Whether you're an avid gamer or a seasoned bettor, Thunderpick provides a secure and exhilarating platform to place your bets using a diverse range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. With its user-friendly interface, competitive odds, and extensive betting markets, Thunderpick caters to all your betting needs. Join the revolution and experience why Thunderpick is hailed as the best crypto betting site of 2025. Visit Thunderpick to get started. Overview of Thunderpick, the Best Crypto Betting Site





Founded in 2017 by Paloma Media B.V., Thunderpick has rapidly ascended to the forefront of the crypto betting world. Operating under the reputable Curacao Gambling License, the platform ensures a safe and fair environment for all users. Thunderpick's integration of blockchain technology not only fortifies security but also introduces provably fair games, allowing players to independently verify the fairness of each bet. Thunderpick supports a wide array of cryptocurrencies, from Bitcoin and Ethereum to lesser-known altcoins, providing flexibility and convenience. Beyond its betting markets, Thunderpick is renowned for its innovative features such as live betting, cash-out options, and vibrant community engagement through tournaments and promotions. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Thunderpick continues to innovate and lead the crypto betting industry into the future with a variety of esports betting. Factors Considered for Choosing Thunderpick as the Best Bitcoin Betting Site Selecting the best esports betting sites with crypto involves evaluating several critical factors,and Thunderpick is recommended as the most reliable site for bets, and is considered as the most successful betting site, solidifying its position as the top choice for 2025: Latest Welcome Bonuses on Thunderpick





Thunderpick welcomes new users with a 100% deposit bonus up to €600 , automatically applied upon your first crypto deposit. This offer is particularly appealing for crypto users, as it leverages the speed and anonymity of cryptocurrencies without traditional banking hurdles. Wagering requirements apply, typically requiring you to bet the bonus amount multiple times before withdrawing winnings. For precise terms, visit Thunderpick Promotions. This bonus provides a strong incentive to join Thunderpick and dive into crypto betting with confidence. Ongoing Promotions Thunderpick ensures its users stay engaged with a dynamic lineup of ongoing promotions, making it a standout among the best betting sites with crypto in 2025. These offers cater to both casual players and high rollers, leveraging the speed and anonymity of cryptocurrency transactions to deliver seamless rewards. Below is a detailed overview of the key promotions:

Bonus / Promotion Reward TWC Cash Bonuses Claim cash bonuses worth up to €140 TWC Free Spins Get up to 350 Free Spins Drop & Wins Tournament €2,000,000 in Reward Pool Giveaways €8,000 Reward Pool Races €3,000 Reward Pool Monthly Loyalty Bonuses Exclusive monthly rewards for a lucky few VIP Club Rewards that change with your VIP level Referral Program Earn up to 30% of the revenue generated



These promotions are particularly appealing to crypto bettors, as they align with the fast-paced, secure nature of cryptocurrency transactions. Thunderpick's commitment to rewarding its community reinforces its position as the leading crypto betting platform in 2025.

How to Play at Thunderpick

Thunderpick, a leading crypto betting site in 2025, offers a seamless process for new users to join and start betting. Follow this step-by-step guide to get started:

Create an Account on Thunderpick



Click Here to Sign Up With Thunderpick and click "Join."

Sign up using your email or platforms like Steam, Google, or Twitch.

Set a secure password, accept the terms, and verify your email to activate your account. A 100% welcome bonus up to €600 is automatically applied to your first deposit.

Deposit Funds in Account



Log in and go to the "Wallet" section, then select "Deposit."

Choose a cryptocurrency (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple). Copy the provided deposit address and send funds from your crypto wallet.



Tip : Double-check the address, as sending the wrong cryptocurrency could result in lost funds.

Place Your Bets



Navigate to the Esports section.

Browse markets for games like CS2, Dota 2, etc. Select a match, choose a betting option (e.g., match winner), enter your stake, and confirm.



Withdraw Winnings from Thunderpick



In the "Wallet" section, select "Withdraw."

Choose your cryptocurrency, enter the amount, and confirm. Withdrawals are fee-free and typically processed within 24 hours, often faster.



Tips : Ensure you're in an eligible region, as Thunderpick may be restricted in some countries. Use demo games to practice. For more, see Thunderpick Guides.

Responsible Gambling with Thunderpick

Thunderpick is dedicated to fostering a safe betting environment through robust responsible gambling measures. Key tools include:



Self-Exclusion : Users can temporarily deactivate their accounts to pause betting, helping manage compulsive behavior.

Session Time Reminders : Notifications encourage breaks during extended play to prevent over-engagement. Spending Limits : Set caps on deposits or losses to maintain control over your budget.



Thunderpick stresses that betting is for entertainment, not income, urging users to wager only what they can afford to lose. They provide resources and support for those facing gambling challenges, including links to professional help. Visit Responsible Gaming for details. By prioritizing user well-being, Thunderpick reinforces its status as a trusted crypto betting platform in 2025.

Which Esports Can I Bet On Thunderpick? Top Games to Bet on in May 2025









Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is Valve's upgraded version of the classic FPS, built on the Source 2 engine. It offers better graphics, smoother gameplay, and the same competitive, team-based action that made the series iconic. Here are some of the best live events taking place to bet on Thunderpick.

PGL Astana 2025

PGL Astana 2025 is set to be one of the most anticipated Counter-Strike 2 tournaments of the year, bringing together the world's top teams to compete on one of esports' biggest stages. Known for its high production value and electric atmosphere, PGL events always deliver intense matches and unforgettable moments. Astana, with its growing presence in the esports scene, adds fresh energy to the global circuit. Fans can expect top-tier gameplay, passionate crowds, and the kind of drama only elite CS2 competition can provide.

IEM Dallas 2025

IEM Dallas 2025 stands out as a premier stop on the CS2 competitive circuit, known for its high-stakes matches and electric North American crowd. Hosted in one of esports' most enthusiastic cities, the event gathers top international teams ready to battle it out for glory and bragging rights. IEM events are famous for their intense atmosphere, world-class production, and unforgettable plays, and Dallas is no exception. Fans can look forward to thrilling matchups, underdog stories, and the kind of raw energy that makes Counter-Strike so iconic.

BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025

BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark event in the CS2 scene, bringing Major-level intensity to the heart of Texas. Known for their cutting-edge production and thrilling stage setups, BLAST events always raise the bar-and Austin promises to be no different. With the world's best teams competing for one of the most prestigious titles in Counter-Strike, fans can expect unforgettable moments, clutch plays, and a passionate atmosphere.

League of Legends (LoL)

League of Legends (LoL) is a competitive 5v5 strategy game by Riot Games where players choose unique champions to battle for control of the map and destroy the enemy's Nexus. With its deep mechanics and massive esports scene, LoL remains one of the most popular games in the world.

LCK 2025

LCK (League of Legends Champions Korea) 2025 continues to set the standard for professional League of Legends, showcasing the highest level of gameplay from South Korea's elite teams. Known for its disciplined strategies, mechanical precision, and intense rivalries, the LCK remains a cornerstone of the global LoL esports scene. Each match is a display of tactical depth and individual brilliance, making it a must-watch for fans around the world. With a legacy of producing world champions, the LCK delivers top-tier competition and unforgettable moments every split.

LPL 2025

LPL (League of Legends Pro League) 2025 represents the explosive and fast-paced nature of the Chinese League of Legends, featuring some of the most aggressive and mechanically gifted teams in the world. Known for its action-packed games and unpredictable outcomes, the LPL consistently delivers high-energy matches that keep fans on the edge of their seats. With a deep talent pool and fierce competition, every split brings fresh storylines and breakout stars. The league's bold playstyle and passionate fanbase make it a key pillar in the global LoL esports landscape.

LTA North 2025

LTA (League of Legends Championship of the Americas) North 2025 is emerging as a key battleground in the competitive esports circuit, offering a platform for rising talent and seasoned teams to clash in high-stakes League of Legends action. With a focus on developing the northern region's competitive scene, the tournament brings a mix of fresh strategies, regional pride, and intense matchups.

Fans can expect a blend of raw skill and evolving team dynamics, as LTA North continues to grow its reputation as a proving ground for future stars and fierce regional rivalries.

LEC 2025

LEC (League of Legends EMEA Championship) 2025 remains one of the most exciting leagues in the world of League of Legends, showcasing Europe's top teams and talents. Known for its innovative strategies and strong individual performances, the league delivers a unique blend of competitive intensity and entertainment. Each season brings fierce rivalries, surprising upsets, and breakout stars that keep fans hooked.

With a passionate community and high production values, the LEC continues to play a crucial role in shaping the global LoL esports scene and providing memorable moments for viewers everywhere.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is a popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game where two teams of five players compete to destroy each other's Ancient. Known for its deep strategy and complex heroes, Dota 2 challenges players to work together, master their skills, and outthink opponents in intense, fast-paced matches.

DreamLeague 26

DreamLeague 26 is a standout tournament in the Dota 2 competitive calendar, known for attracting some of the best teams from around the world. With a reputation for exciting gameplay and high stakes, DreamLeague consistently delivers intense matches and memorable moments. The event combines skilled strategy with raw team coordination, making every game a thrilling experience for fans.

DreamLeague 26 continues this tradition, offering a platform where emerging talents can shine and established teams can prove their dominance on a global stage.

FISSURE Universe

FISSURE Universe has quickly become a notable event in the esports world, bringing together top players and teams to compete at the highest level. Known for its competitive spirit and vibrant community, the tournament showcases a mix of emerging talent and seasoned veterans. Fans can expect intense matches, strategic gameplay, and plenty of exciting moments.

FISSURE Universe continues to grow in popularity, making it an important stop for players looking to make their mark and for fans eager to witness thrilling esports action.

European Pro League

The European Pro League in Dota 2 stands as one of the premier competitions in the region, bringing together Europe's best teams to battle for supremacy. Known for its high level of play and strategic depth, the league showcases both established veterans and rising stars. Each match highlights intense teamwork and skillful execution, making it a favorite among fans.

The European Pro League plays a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape, providing teams with the opportunity to prove themselves on a major stage and earn their place in global tournaments.

Valorant

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter by Riot Games where two teams compete to complete objectives and eliminate each other. Combining precise gunplay with unique agent abilities, the game emphasizes teamwork and strategy, making it a popular choice for competitive play and esports fans worldwide.

VCT 2025

VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2025 is a cornerstone event in the Valorant competitive scene, featuring the best teams from around the world battling for prestige and a shot at the championship. Known for its intense rounds and strategic depth, the Valorant Champions Tour showcases high-level play and exciting moments. Fans can expect thrilling clutch, smart team coordination, and standout individual performances.

The event continues to grow in popularity, solidifying its place as one of the most important tournaments for both players and spectators in the Valorant esports community.

VALORANT Challengers 2025 EMEA

VALORANT Challengers 2025 EMEA is a key tournament in the European, Middle East, and African region's competitive Valorant scene. It brings together top emerging teams eager to prove themselves and earn a spot in bigger international events. Known for intense matches and strategic gameplay, this event highlights rising talent and fierce competition. Fans can expect fast-paced action, impressive teamwork, and plenty of clutch moments.

This Tournament continues to be a vital stepping stone for teams aiming to make their mark on the global Valorant stage.

VALORANT Challengers 2025 Japan

VALORANT Challengers 2025 Japan is a major tournament spotlighting the best of Japan's Valorant talent. This event brings together top teams competing fiercely for regional dominance and a chance to advance to global stages. Known for its fast-paced gameplay and strategic depth, the tournament showcases both rising stars and established players. Fans can expect thrilling matches filled with skillful play, teamwork, and clutch moments.

This event plays a crucial role in developing the local scene and highlighting Japan's growing presence in the international Valorant community.

VALORANT Challengers 2025 Korea

VALORANT Challengers 2025 Korea is a key competition in Korea's thriving Valorant scene, showcasing the country's top teams as they battle for regional supremacy. Known for its highly skilled players and intense matches, this tournament highlights both emerging talent and seasoned veterans. Fans can expect fast-paced gameplay, strategic team fights, and clutch moments that keep the excitement high.

This tournament plays an important role in shaping the competitive landscape and giving Korean teams a platform to prove themselves on the international stage.

Thunderpick betting site offers a wide variety of esports tournaments to wager on, including top events like the above-mentioned games. With competitive odds and live betting options, it's a great platform for fans looking to engage with their favorite games.

>> REGISTER NOW & BET ON TOP ESPORTS WITH THUNDERPICK! <<

Licensing & Security

Thunderpick operates under a Curacao Gambling License, a respected credential ensuring compliance with industry standards for fairness and security. The platform prioritizes user safety with:



SSL Encryption : Protects data during transactions, safeguarding personal and financial information.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) : Adds an extra security layer, requiring secondary verification for account access. Provably Fair Technology : Allows users to verify game outcomes, ensuring transparency in betting.



Thunderpick also promotes responsible gambling with tools like self-exclusion and session time reminders, detailed at Responsible Gaming. Strict policies against underage gambling and multiple accounts further enhance trust. Legal details are available at Thunderpick Legal. These measures make Thunderpick a secure and reliable platform for crypto betting.

Crypto Betting Options on Thunderpick

Thunderpick excels as the best bitcoin & crypto betting site, offering a robust selection of betting options for both esports and traditional sports, all powered by a wide range of cryptocurrencies. Users can wager using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, and more, with the platform continuously expanding its cryptocurrency offerings to meet user demands.

Esports fans can dive into an extensive lineup of popular titles, including CS2, League of Legends, Dota 2, Valorant, Call of Duty, NBA 2K, FIFA, League of Legends, and more. Each game features dedicated betting pages with tailored markets, allowing users to bet on everything from match winners to specific in-game events like first blood. There are various discussions happening on the best crypto betting sites on Reddit. This diversity ensures that all bettors find options that suit their interests.

Thunderpick's standout features include:



Live Betting : Place wagers on ongoing matches, whether esports or sports betting, with real-time odds that keep you in the action.

Cash-Out Option : Available for sports betting, this feature lets you settle bets early, giving you greater control over your potential returns. Major Tournaments : Bet on high-profile events like the Thunderpick World Championship, which offers a $1 million prize pool for CS2, ensuring thrilling opportunities for crypto bettors.



The platform's seamless integration of the best gambling crypto coins, combined with its innovative betting features and extensive market coverage, makes Thunderpick the ultimate destination for the best crypto betting site in the world in 2025. Explore the full range of options at Thunderpick Esports and Thunderpick Sports.

What Crypto is the Best Bet on Thunderpick?

Ethereum and Bitcoin are two of the top cryptocurrencies worth investing in today. Ethereum became more eco-friendly after switching to a proof-of-stake system in 2022, cutting down on energy use. It's also widely used by developers for creating smart contracts and is a leading platform for NFTs. Bitcoin, on the other hand, remains a trusted choice due to its market dominance and strong reputation in the crypto world.

Payment Methods Supported by Thunderpick

Thunderpick, recognized as one of the best crypto betting sites in 2025, prioritizes cryptocurrency transactions to deliver a seamless, secure, and anonymous betting experience. Thunderpick's main supported payment methods are:



MasterCard

VISA

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Google Pay

Apple Pay

XRP

Cardano

DOGE

Tether USDT

USDC

Litecoin

BNB Fiat Currency

All of that being said, the betting site also puts limits on deals and bets to help keep players from becoming addicted to gambling. These limits are different based on the method of payment used.

Betting Market and Odds

Thunderpick is renowned for delivering some of the most competitive odds in the crypto betting industry, making it a top choice for maximizing potential returns. The platform uses the decimal odds format, which is intuitive and widely adopted globally. In this system, the odds represent the total payout, including the original stake. For instance, a $10 bet at odds of 1.5 yields a $15 return upon winning, comprising the $10 stake plus $5 in profit.

Whether you're betting on esports titles like League of Legends, Dota 2, or Valorant, or traditional sports such as basketball, tennis, or the NFL, Thunderpick consistently offers top-tier odds across its extensive markets. This commitment to competitive pricing, paired with the platform's crypto-friendly infrastructure, solidifies Thunderpick's reputation as the best crypto betting site of 2025.

Banking Details

Thunderpick makes crypto betting easy by accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin Ascendancy, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, and more. Deposits are instant, and withdrawals are typically processed within 24 hours, often faster, with no fees charged by Thunderpick. There is also a minimum withdrawal, a weekly limit for withdrawals. Always double-check deposit addresses to avoid errors, as cryptocurrencies aren't interchangeable.

Mobile Experience & UI

Thunderpick's mobile-friendly website works smoothly on Android, iOS, and desktop devices. Without a native app, it uses a web app that you can add to your home screen for quick access. The interface is intuitive, letting you bet on sports, esports, or casino games on the go with fast load times and easy navigation.

Customer Support

You can reach Thunderpick's support team 24/7 via live chat (look for the floating button) or email at ... . They're quick to help with crypto or betting questions. A public chat and FAQ section also offers community and self-help options.



24/7 Live Chat Support: Thunderpick provides around-the-clock live chat support for all users. You can quickly get help by clicking the floating chat icon available on their official website, making it easy to get real-time assistance whenever you need it.

Email Support: If you prefer email communication, you can contact Thunderpick's support team at ... for any inquiries or issues.

Public Chat Feature: Thunderpick also includes a public chat option, giving players a space to connect, share experiences, and sometimes find quick answers to common questions from fellow users. Help Center / FAQ: Their website features a comprehensive FAQ section, covering key topics related to the platform's operations and providing answers to frequently asked questions.

Pros & Cons of Thunderpick

As with any crypto betting platform, Thunderpick offers distinct advantages alongside certain limitations. Below, we outline these factors to help you understand precisely what you're getting into when choosing Thunderpick for your betting needs.

Pros:



Crypto-Centric Payments : Thunderpick supports multiple cryptocurrencies, enabling swift, secure transactions with enhanced privacy for users.

Varied Betting Markets : Features an extensive sportsbook covering esports and traditional sports, plus casino games like slots and live dealer options.

Attractive Odds : Provides highly competitive odds for both esports and sports betting, maximizing potential returns.

User-Friendly Design : The platform offers a sleek, easy-to-navigate interface, simplifying the betting process for all users.

Fast Withdrawals : Crypto withdrawals are processed quickly, typically within 30 minutes, ensuring fast access to winnings.

Transparent Gaming : Utilizes provably fair technology, allowing players to verify the fairness and authenticity of casino game outcomes. Responsible Betting Support : Offers tools and resources to help users manage their betting habits and promote healthy gambling practices.



Cons:



Crypto-Only Wagering : While fiat can be used to buy crypto, betting is restricted to cryptocurrencies. Restricted Access : Thunderpick is unavailable in certain countries due to legal regulations, though players may access it via VPN.

Types of Games Available

Thunderpick's casino section is a treasure trove for crypto bettors, offering over 2,000 games, all playable with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Highlights include:



Slots : Thousands of titles with varied themes, from classic to jackpot slots.

Live Dealer Games : 184+ options, including Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat, with real-time dealers.

Thunderpick Originals : Unique games like Thunder Crash, Thunder Spin, and Plinko for innovative fun.

Table Games : Classics like Poker and Craps.

Casual Games : Light options like Dice and Virtual Sports.

Poker: An Extensive array of poker options, encompassing video poker and live dealer variants.

Card Games: A Diverse range of card-based games, including Pontoon, Deuces Wild Bonus, and Baccarat. Roulette: Multiple roulette styles, from European to American versions.

Demo versions are available for most games, letting you practice without risking funds-perfect for beginners or strategy testing. Explore the full catalog at Thunderpick Casino. This diversity ensures Thunderpick caters to all gaming preferences.

Final Words on Thunderpick: The Best Crypto Betting Site of 2025

When it comes to crypto betting in 2025, Thunderpick is the clear winner among the best crypto betting sites. It makes betting easy with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, offering quick, private, and secure transactions. You'll find awesome odds for esports and sports, plus a website that's a breeze to use on your phone or computer.

Thunderpick keeps things safe with a proper Curacao license and strong security, so you can bet with confidence. They also care about keeping betting fun, with tools to help you stay in control. Whether you're just starting out or a betting pro, Thunderpick has everything to make your experience exciting and rewarding. Ready to jump in? Join Thunderpick Now and see why it's the top choice for crypto betting!

>> JOIN THUNDERPICK – FAST PAYOUTS, BIG ODDS, NO DELAYS! <<

Frequently Asked Questions

Thunderpick accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and more, with ongoing expansions.Deposit via the Wallet section by selecting a cryptocurrency and sending funds to the provided address. Withdraw by choosing your crypto, entering the amount, and confirming.No, Thunderpick absorbs all blockchain fees, ensuring fee-free deposits and withdrawals for users.Crypto betting offers anonymity, fast transactions, lower fees, global accessibility, and enhanced security through blockchain technology.Yes, Thunderpick is licensed by the Curacao Gambling Authority, uses SSL encryption, two-factor authentication, and provably fair technology, ensuring a secure betting environment.

Email: ...

Disclaimer & Affiliate Disclosure

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or professional advice. While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, no warranties are provided regarding the content's completeness or timeliness. Readers should verify information independently. The publisher and affiliates are not liable for errors, losses, or damages resulting from this content.

Affiliate links may be included, potentially earning a commission at no extra cost to readers. These links do not influence editorial integrity, and evaluations are based on independent research.

Online gambling is for individuals of legal gambling age (typically 19+). Gambling involves financial risks and may lead to addiction. Please gamble responsibly and seek professional help if needed.

All trademarks belong to their respective owners. This content is not endorsed or sponsored by any brands unless explicitly stated.

