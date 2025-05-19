Doha Conference To Showcase Qatar's Leadership In Smart, Sustainable Urban Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha is set to host the Qatar International Facility Management Conference and Exhibition (QIFMCE) from October 20 to 22, 2025, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

The event, organised by the Qatar Society of Engineers (QSE) under the theme 'From Construction to Management and Sustainability', will bring together over 450 domestic and international entities specializing in energy efficiency, digital transformation, and integrated safety and security solutions.

In a press conference yesterday, QSE revealed the details of the event, which intends to strengthen Qatar's standing as a pioneering regional destination in the field of managing smart facilities by spotlighting operational efficiency, reducing emissions, and enhancing user welfare in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 in the areas of sustainability and smart urban development.

The conference's technical agenda will delve into the prevailing challenges besetting the facility management market and examine pathways for embedding sustainability into building operations. It will further shine a spotlight on the role of advanced technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), digital twin systems, and AI, in bolstering asset efficiency and prolonging operational lifespans.

Addressing the press conference, Chairman of the Conference and Vice Chairman of QSE's Board of Directors, Eng. Ahmed Al Sumaiti, said the event is a focal point between the construction sector and the modern facility management system.

He highlighted that the conference provides a comprehensive platform to demonstrate the best global practices and Qatari success stories.

Eng. Al Sumaiti emphasized that QSE accords special importance to supporting the shift toward data-driven, sustainable facility management, affirming that through this conference it seeks to offer an interactive space for dialogue between the public and private sectors, as well as startups, culminating in practical solutions that bolster the competitiveness of the Qatari market.

The conference is a strategic opportunity to build national capabilities in this area by imparting knowledge and expertise among participants from Qatar and abroad, in addition to enhancing technical and occupational capacities, he said.

Overall, the event contributes to fostering the adoption of international standards and reinforcing the integration of technical, operational, and environmental dimensions, thereby advancing sustainable development projects across the State of Qatar.