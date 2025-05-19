Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Epixel MLM Software Unveils New Blockchain Features To Enhance MLM Business Operations


2025-05-19 02:06:16
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wilmington, DE, USA: Epixel MLM Software launched a new version of their MLM software with additional blockchain features. The new features focus on enhancing MLM processes with smart contract automation and advanced ledger technology.

Epixel MLM Software has built-in blockchain features such as

Commission management with smart contract automation

Loyalty programs with blockchain verification

Clear and verifiable product documentation

Transferable digital reputation systems

Role-based access controls and authentications

The company opined that each of these features is intended to bring increased scalability and security to business operations. A key feature highlight is its product authenticity verification by which customers can track product authenticity to avoid misleading by duplicate products. The feature uses NFTs and QR codes to verify products.

Epixel has always capitalized on new and upcoming technology to create powerful solutions for MLM and direct selling businesses. This big move underlines their commitment to the industry in enhancing customer trust and satisfaction.

“The product authenticity verification feature is more than just a feature. It is a statement, in fact a bold one, we are proud to make, in an industry often challenged by regulatory hurdles and skepticism. We're leading this innovation that stands for trust and transparency, and for all the benefits it would offer to MLM businesses and their customers. We have always been keen on giving our industry the best with technology and our expertise. Today, we're not just building software-we're making an impact,” said Dhanesh Haridas, CTO, Epixel MLM Software.

Epixel MLM Software offers scalable and world-class solutions to MLM businesses around the world. Security and scalability together with customer-centricity have been the hallmark of their multi-level marketing solutions.

