403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Epixel MLM Software Unveils New Blockchain Features To Enhance MLM Business Operations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wilmington, DE, USA: Epixel MLM Software launched a new version of their MLM software with additional blockchain features. The new features focus on enhancing MLM processes with smart contract automation and advanced ledger technology.
Epixel MLM Software has built-in blockchain features such as
Commission management with smart contract automation
Loyalty programs with blockchain verification
Clear and verifiable product documentation
Transferable digital reputation systems
Role-based access controls and authentications
The company opined that each of these features is intended to bring increased scalability and security to business operations. A key feature highlight is its product authenticity verification by which customers can track product authenticity to avoid misleading by duplicate products. The feature uses NFTs and QR codes to verify products.
Epixel has always capitalized on new and upcoming technology to create powerful solutions for MLM and direct selling businesses. This big move underlines their commitment to the industry in enhancing customer trust and satisfaction.
“The product authenticity verification feature is more than just a feature. It is a statement, in fact a bold one, we are proud to make, in an industry often challenged by regulatory hurdles and skepticism. We're leading this innovation that stands for trust and transparency, and for all the benefits it would offer to MLM businesses and their customers. We have always been keen on giving our industry the best with technology and our expertise. Today, we're not just building software-we're making an impact,” said Dhanesh Haridas, CTO, Epixel MLM Software.
Epixel MLM Software offers scalable and world-class solutions to MLM businesses around the world. Security and scalability together with customer-centricity have been the hallmark of their multi-level marketing solutions.
Epixel MLM Software has built-in blockchain features such as
Commission management with smart contract automation
Loyalty programs with blockchain verification
Clear and verifiable product documentation
Transferable digital reputation systems
Role-based access controls and authentications
The company opined that each of these features is intended to bring increased scalability and security to business operations. A key feature highlight is its product authenticity verification by which customers can track product authenticity to avoid misleading by duplicate products. The feature uses NFTs and QR codes to verify products.
Epixel has always capitalized on new and upcoming technology to create powerful solutions for MLM and direct selling businesses. This big move underlines their commitment to the industry in enhancing customer trust and satisfaction.
“The product authenticity verification feature is more than just a feature. It is a statement, in fact a bold one, we are proud to make, in an industry often challenged by regulatory hurdles and skepticism. We're leading this innovation that stands for trust and transparency, and for all the benefits it would offer to MLM businesses and their customers. We have always been keen on giving our industry the best with technology and our expertise. Today, we're not just building software-we're making an impact,” said Dhanesh Haridas, CTO, Epixel MLM Software.
Epixel MLM Software offers scalable and world-class solutions to MLM businesses around the world. Security and scalability together with customer-centricity have been the hallmark of their multi-level marketing solutions.
Company :-Epixel MLMsoftware
User :- Sajin Rajan
Email :...
Phone :-6504919744
Mobile:- 6504919744Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment