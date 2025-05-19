Prosat Networks Expands Professional Starlink Installation Services In New Mexico

Starlink Installation Services New Mexico

LOS ALAMOS, NM, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProSat Networks , a professional Starlink installation services company for commercial businesses, residential homeowners, maritime vessels and mobile vehicles, has officially announced the expansion of services throughout New Mexico (NM), following the Q1-2025 acquisition of Pro Starlink Installers from Meta Dos, Inc.

“New Mexicans already realized that Starlink is a game-changer and have been pioneers in pushing forward with LEO satellite broadband initiatives” stated a spokesperson from ProSat Networks.

According to recent data from the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE), nearly 30% of New Mexico residents-especially in tribal lands, rural towns, and mountainous areas-still face limited access to reliable, high-speed internet. The state's vast deserts, rugged terrain, and sparsely populated communities pose ongoing challenges for available ISPs (internet service providers). That's where low-latency, high-speed LEO (low-Earth-orbit) satellite broadband ISPs such as Starlink are helping to close the digital divide.

A ProSat Networks' spokesperson went on to say,“As early adopters of LEO satellite broadband internet emerging technologies, New Mexico really puts the best interest of New Mexicans first as they try to cost-effectively bridge New Mexico's digital divide. We and others have proven time and time again that the number of households and businesses that can be reached for the same costs is around 8 to 1 for Starlink installation vs traditional fiber optic cable expansion.

"It's simply a no-brainer if one puts politics aside and truly act in the best interests of New Mexicans who don't have easy access to online services such as healthcare, government programs, education, remote work and the plethera of other online activities dividing them from the majority who have grown accustomed having high-speed broadband internet 24/7. New Mexicans now have available a more cost-effective, realistic path to more quickly bridge this digital divide."

From remote pueblos and homestead ranches, to RVs headed for White Sands or Taos Ski Valley, the demand for professional Starlink installation and internet communities in New Mexico is growing rapidly. Businesses in agriculture, energy, healthcare, travel, tourism, retail, maritime, manufacturing, storage, hotels, motels, resorts, campgrounds, RV parks and emergency medical services (to mention a few) especially benefit from staying connected where traditional broadband internet doesn't reach, is lousy, or simply unreliable. Starlink delivers low-latency, high-speed broadband internet via a network, or constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites. This technology enables New Mexicans statewide to access reliable high-speed, low-latency broadband internet without the need for more costly fiber-optic hard-wired (cabled) solutions that also carry much longer installation times (months for fiber vs. days for Starlink).

As an alternative to DIY (do-it-yourself) installation in New Mexico, ProSat Networks offers professional Starlink installation to New Mexican residents and NM businesses with more complex IT and commercial network integration requirements.

To meet the growing demands, ProSat Networks is now offering Starlink installation services in New Mexico for:

1. FIXED LOCATIONS

- NM Commercial Businesses – Enterprise-grade Starlink integrations as the primary or backup ISP for business-class IT networks.

- NM Residential Homes – Reliable high-speed internet is now accessible for remote work, healthcare, e-learning, gaming, streaming-residential rooftop installation in urban and rural New Mexico.

- Internet Communities – High Performance Enterprise grade installations that share the same terminal (dish) and and connect multiple properties via a wireless mesh network, P2P (point-to-point) wireless network and/or hard-wired (cabled) LANs (local area networks) & WLANs (wireless local area networks). ProSat Networks offers internet community network design, professional installation and ongoing maintenance support for Starlink internet communities in New Mexico.

2. MOBILE AND MARITIME INSTALLATIONS

- Mobile Vehicles & Motor Homes – Internet on the go for RVs, mobile medical units, emergency vehicles, tour buses, film production crews, etc.

- Starlink Maritime for Boats – Maritime installers available for those few places in NM vessels.

Starlink Installation Services Now Available Throughout New Mexico, Including:

- Bernalillo County

- Doña Ana County

- Santa Fe County

- Sandoval County

- San Juan County

- McKinley County

- Chaves County

- Lea County

- Otero County

- Eddy County

- Curry County

- Valencia County

- Taos County

- Grant County

- Lincoln County

About ProSat Networks:

ProSat Networks 1-844-799-0258 is an IT network infrastructure installation & support services provider specializing in professional Starlink installation for business enterprises, residential homes, Starlink Maritime for boats, mobile vehicles and internet communities across the US. With a customer-centric approach and an established network of trained and experienced IT field technicians, coupled with professional services managers, ProSat Networks delivers cutting-edge LEO satellite internet installation and IT infrastructure support solutions. ProSat Networks also offers Starlink internet community network design, professional installation and ongoing maintenance support for internet communities in New Mexico.

ProSat Networks also specializes in Starlink rentals and security camera system installations for outdoor events, general commercial businesses, healthcare & EMS, government agencies, airports, airplane & helicopter hangars, RV parks, motor homes, campgrounds, parks, hotels, motels, resorts, and more!

ProSat Networks maintains a Starlink installation blog , which features articles of real-world Starlink installations and LEO satellite broadband internet-related articles:

Starlink installation Military Discount:

ProSat Networks honors US Military Active Duty, Veterans & their Spouses by offering a $50 discount on installation services as they continue on their mission of helping to connect LEO satellite broadband internet to the people of planet Earth.

Contact us today to schedule your professional Starlink installation.

Disclaimer: ProSat Networks is an independent service provider and is not officially affiliated with Starlink or SpaceX. Starlink® and SpaceX® are registered trademarks of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation.

