Cyble Unveils Cyble Titan - Next-Gen Endpoint Security Built Into Its AI-Native Security Cloud

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble , a global leader in AI-powered cyber threat intelligence and security solutions, has announced the launch of Cyble Titan , its next-generation Endpoint Security. Designed to meet the evolving threat landscape, Cyble Titan integrates seamlessly into the Cyble's AI-Native Security Cloud , bringing together asset visibility, intelligence-led detection, and automated incident response in a unified solution.

Unlike traditional endpoint security tools that focus solely on detection and alerts, Cyble Titan is built for modern security teams who demand both context and action . Cyble Titan is powered by native threat intelligence from Cyble Vision , allowing defenders to proactively anticipate, prioritize, and neutralize threats-before they cause damage.

"With Cyble Titan, we're moving beyond legacy EDR into a new era of intelligent, autonomous endpoint protection," said Beenu Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyble . "By fusing threat intelligence with endpoint telemetry, we're enabling organizations to not only see what's happening on their endpoints-but understand why it matters, and respond instantly."

Key Capabilities of Cyble Titan:



Real-Time Visibility Across All Endpoints: Instantly discover, fingerprint, and classify endpoints-across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.

Threat Intelligence-Native Detection & Response: Enriched by Cyble Vision's intelligence on IOCs, TTPs, malware families, and adversary infrastructure.

Unified Management Console: A single pane of glass to manage assets, policies, incidents, and response workflows.

Autonomous Response Actions: Kill processes, isolate hosts, quarantine files, and auto-triage incidents with built-in logic and sandboxing. Lightweight Agent, Heavyweight Protection: Optimized for performance without compromising on depth of telemetry or speed of action.

Whether protecting corporate laptops, cloud workloads, or mission-critical servers, Cyble Titan adapts to each organization's environment and risk profile-empowering defenders to stay one step ahead of cyber adversaries.

Cyble Titan is available for enterprises, MSSPs, and government agencies worldwide.

About Cyble



Cyble is a leading global cybersecurity company that empowers organizations with real-time threat intelligence, digital risk monitoring, and AI-driven cyber defense. Through platforms like Cyble Vision, Cyble Hawk , and now Cyble Titan, the company helps customers reduce risk, stay ahead of emerging threats, and build cyber resilience across the digital landscape. Cyble is recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and G2 as a trusted innovator in cyber threat intelligence and attack surface management.

To learn more, visit .

