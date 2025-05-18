Innovent Released 2024 ESG Report, Underscoring Commitment To Sustainable Development And Global Innovation

Throughout the year of 2024, we remained committed to our mission, 'to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals,' and stayed true to our original aspiration, 'Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action.' We deeply integrated social responsibility into our business practices, actively responded to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strengthened our governance structure, improved operational efficiency, advanced high-quality innovation, promoted diversity and empowerment among employees, and strived for low-carbon development. These initiatives firmly honored our commitment to sustainable growth. We have embedded ESG principles into the fabric of our organization, which enables us to continuously create multidimensional value for shareholders, employees, patients, and society."

Building Enduring Excellence through Lean Governance

Robust governance is the cornerstone of sustainable business development. In 2024, Innovent further refined its ESG governance framework to ensure agility in responding to global changes while maintaining steady, compliant operations.

We strengthened compliance management through continuous improvement of risk management systems and the upholding of rigorous business ethics standards. Looking ahead, we are committed to building a stable and sustainable business ecosystem in collaboration with our partners.



Board Diversity: added one female Executive Director, with every Board Committee now including at least one female chair or member.

Compliance, anti-corruption, and business ethics training: 100% participation among Directors and employees.

Supplier business ethics: 100% of suppliers signed the "Commitment to Compliance".

Official ESG website: launched in 2024, underscoring the company's firm commitment to sustainable development. ESG recognition: achieved an MSCI ESG rating of AAA, the only biotech in China and one of just three globally to receive this rating.

Driving Inclusive Healthcare through Innovation

Bridging geographic and economic gaps through innovative therapies remains Innovent's unwavering goal. Guided by our company strategy, "To discover new medicines through innovation and deliver them through our global platforms", Innovent has solidified its oncology leadership in China, achieved multiple groundbreaking advancements in chronic disease therapies, and expanded our global impact. Out dedication to scientific progress is grounded in a strong sense of social responsibility, which extends to improving drug accessibility and affordability for patients worldwide, rural education, volunteer activities, and broader community support initiatives.



Improving drug accessibility through an innovative pipeline: 15 commercialized products have benefited 5 million patients cumulatively.

3 New Drug Applications under regulatory review, 4 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 15 molecules in early clinical development. Oncology and general biomedicine have become the Company's two growth engines.

6 drugs or assets granted 13 orphan drug designations, with 2 drug candidates for rare diseases in preclinical and clinical stages.

SYCUME® (teprotumumab N01 injection) was launched as China's first IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, ending a 70-year absence of treatment options and transforming care for this rare condition.

Enhancing drug affordability by supporting medical insurance coverage with 6 medicines (TYVYT®, BYVASDA®, HALPRYZA®, SULINNO®, Olverembatinib, and SINTBILO®) included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) and 8 medicines (Pemazyre®, Cyramza®, Retsevmo®, FUCASO®, TYVYT®, DOVBLERON®, Jaypirca® and DUPERT®) included in the Catalog of Specific Drug Reimbursements under Huimin Insurance Programs.

SINTBILO® became China's first domestically developed PCSK9 inhibitor included in the NRDL.

Patient assistance programs have benefited over 200,000 patients, with donated medicines valued at more than RMB 3.6 Billion.

Health education and public welfare programs benefited over 240,000 patients.

Ongoing efforts in supporting rural education have cumulatively benefited nearly 4,000 teachers and students. Innovent volunteer teams contributed a total of 2,754 hours of community service, reflecting our long-term commitment to social responsibility.

Delivering Life-Changing Quality

High-quality is a foundational principle at Innovent that underpins our mission to deliver safer, more effective therapies to patients. Patient-centricity drives our adherence to internationally recognized quality standards across the entire product lifecycle, from development and manufacturing to distribution. Even in the face of complex external environments, we actively collaborate with industry partners to elevate sector-wide benchmarks and maintain a resilient, sustainable dual-sourcing supply chain. Our responsible marketing practices further prioritize transparency and the protection of patient rights.

Innovent Biologics currently operates 140,000 L of total production capacity, comprising 60,000L of antibody production capacity at Suzhou manufacturing site and 80,000L of antibody and ADC production capacity at Hangzhou manufacturing site. With an additional 90,000L of capacity in plan at the Hangzhou site, the total production capacity will reach 230,000L upon full completion.



All commercially operational production facilities are 100% GMP-certified.

Reached 100% batch success rate in drug substance manufacturing.

Maintained 100% pass rate in audits conducted by regulatory authorities and strategic partners.

Established dual-source supply chains for raw materials used in self-manufactured commercial products. Conducted 122 quality audits of suppliers; delivered capacity-building training to approximately 170 suppliers; deployed over 400 personnel to provide on-site quality supervision, guidance, and training at 10 key supplier sites.

Empowering Talent and Igniting Potential

A thriving talent ecosystem fuels our innovation. At Innovent, we view our employees as the foundation of long-term success and are deeply committed to cultivating a fair, inclusive, and empowering workplace. We offer diverse career development pathways and a multi-tiered professional development training system tailored to different career stages. Our comprehensive compensation and benefits framework is designed to strengthen employees' sense of belonging, while enhancing our ability to attract, retain, and develop top talent. Committed to making Innovent a learning institution, we support employees in achieving both personal and professional growth.



Women represent 51% of total employees and hold 44.2% of management positions.

Key talent retention rate reached 96.8%.

Employee satisfaction rate exceeded 98%.

The "Innovent Beginning" Campus Recruitment Program offered over 2,100 job opportunities to new graduates from nearly 20 provinces. All operational production facilities are 100% ISO 45001 occupational health and safety (OH&S) certified.

Safeguarding the Green Future with a Commitment to Sustainability

Green development underpins Innovent's high-quality growth strategy. We are committed to eco-friendly practices that protect natural resources and ecosystems while actively contributing to global climate action. Through comprehensive climate risk assessments, we evaluate the potential operational impacts of climate change and implement measures to reduce our business activities' climate impacts. By integrating green, low-carbon principles across all aspects of our production and operations, we continue to set clear targets that drive continuous improvement in our environmental performance and contribute to a more sustainable future.



100% of operational production facilities are certified under the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System.

Successfully completed one internal and one external environmental management audit to ensure ongoing compliance and system integrity.

29% reduction in energy consumption (per unit of production) compared to the previous year.

Reduced fresh water use by 22% (per unit of production) compared to the previous year.

Recycled a total of 51,100 tons of water, reflecting out commitment to resource conservation. Innovent Shanghai Global R&D Center was awarded LEED Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

Innovent remains firmly committed to sustainable development and global innovation. We will continue strategically consolidating our business momentum while pursuing breakthrough innovations in science. By harmonizing business success with long-term social value, Innovent is steadily progressing toward its vision of becoming a premier global biopharmaceutical company.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 15 products in the market. It has 3 new drug applications under regulatory review, 4 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 15 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, Adimab, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit , or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.